Tinubu Rejoices with Ex-FHA MD, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, At 70

DejiElumoyein Abuja





President Bola Tinubu rejoiced with former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Federal Housing Authority, Senator GbengaAshafa, as he clocked 70 today.

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ashafa represented Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 2011 to 2019.

As Chairman of Senate Committee on Land Transport, Ashafa made significant contributions to the advancement of legislative frameworks that facilitated the revitalisation of Nigeria’s railway sector.

The president, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, BayoOnanuga, acknowledged Ashafa’s dedication and contributions to the progress of APC, a party that prioritised the welfare and advancement of all Nigerians.

Tinubu also noted the senator’s commitment to community development and humanitarian initiatives that had positively impacted many lives.

Recalling his working relationship with Ashafa, Tinubu stated, “As Governor of Lagos State, I appointed Ashafa as Executive Secretary of the Land Use and Allocation Committee in 2001, entrusting him with the critical responsibility of land allocation and management in the state. I found him worthy again and appointed him Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Lands Bureau in February 2005.

“His wealth of experience, exemplary public service, and leadership qualities—demonstrated over the years as a seasoned civil servant, politician, and public officer—make him an invaluable asset to our country.

“I pray that Almighty God will grant him a long life filled with good health, peace, and continued service to humanity.”

Tinubu also congratulated his Senior Special Assistant on Public Engagement, Frederick Nwabufo, on his 40th birthday, today.

The president joined the Nwabufo family, friends, and associates in celebrating an incisive writer, journalist, and communications specialist.

Tinubu recalled Nwabufo’s dedicated service during the 2022–2023 presidential campaign under the Public Affairs Directorate of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, where he distinguished himself admirably.

He commended the celebrant for his leadership as Convener of Journalists for a United Nigeria (JUN), his unwavering belief in Nigeria’s unity, and his advocacy for causes that reflected his patriotic convictions.

As a firm supporter of youth participation in governance, the president expressed confidence that Nwabufo will continue to serve the country and the media profession with courage, boldness, and innovation.

Tinubu extended his best wishes and prayers to Nwabufo on this significant birthday milestone.