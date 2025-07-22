Tinubu Meets With CBN Gov, Finance Minister, Bagudu, Ekpo, FIRS Chairman 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is about now meeting behind closed doors with key members of his economic and fiscal management team at the State House, Abuja.

Those attending the meeting, holding at the office of the president, are the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso; Ministers of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo; and Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Zacch Adedeji.

The three ministers and two heads of agencies arrived separately for the session.

Usually reliable sources at the Presidency described the meeting as a routine engagement where senior government officials occupying strategic economic and financial positions brief the president on developments in their respective portfolios.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, the CBN Governor is expected to brief the president on updates from the apex bank on the country’s monetary and fiscal policy outlook, amid ongoing efforts to stabilise the naira and control inflation.

FIRS boss, Adedeji, on his part, would brief the president on the roadmap for the implementation of the four new tax laws recently signed by President Tinubu, which are scheduled to come into effect from January 2026.

Similarly, the duo of Edun and Bagudu are billed to present reports on macro-economic indicators, budget implementation status, and projections for the second half of the year.

The meeting is holding amid continued scrutiny of the administration’s economic reforms, revenue mobilisation strategies, and efforts to attract investment into the oil and gas sector.