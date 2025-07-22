  • Tuesday, 22nd July, 2025

Tight Security at National Assembly Over Natasha’s Threat to Resume

Nigeria | 5 minutes ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

There is heavy security at the National Assembly Tuesday morning as security operatives were deployed in the nation’s parliament. Staff, visitors and journalists w frisked.

Our correspondent counted about 100 personnel comprising the police, civil defence, DSS operatives and the sergeants at arms who are the main National Assembly security officers.

The sudden security beef up, which is unusual, was as a result of the threat by the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s threat to resume legislative activities today.

Long queues of vehicles were sighted at the main entrance to the nation’s parliament to ensure that the senator did not beat the security network and enter the complex.

She is however, still being expected as of the time of filing this report

Details later….

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.