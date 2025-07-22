Tight Security at National Assembly Over Natasha’s Threat to Resume

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

There is heavy security at the National Assembly Tuesday morning as security operatives were deployed in the nation’s parliament. Staff, visitors and journalists w frisked.

Our correspondent counted about 100 personnel comprising the police, civil defence, DSS operatives and the sergeants at arms who are the main National Assembly security officers.

The sudden security beef up, which is unusual, was as a result of the threat by the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s threat to resume legislative activities today.

Long queues of vehicles were sighted at the main entrance to the nation’s parliament to ensure that the senator did not beat the security network and enter the complex.

She is however, still being expected as of the time of filing this report

Details later….