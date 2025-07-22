Thomas Otu, Others Qualify for 46th CBN Senior Tennis 2nd Round

Former Nigerian Tennis no 1 and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis Champion, Thomas Otu, yesterday defeated Akaga Samuel in two straight sets of 4-1, 4-2 to cruise into the second round of the ongoing 2025 CBN Senior Tennis Championship which is in it’s 46th edition.

Playing the first match of the day, Otu didn’t give his opponent the chance to play his game as he attacked ceaselessly, forcing Akaga to commit several unforced errors in the first set.

Though Akagha tried to stage a comeback in the second set, he was stopped by the fireworks Thomas Otu unleashed on him.

Seeded 9 in the tournament, Otu will today in the second round trade strokes with Egena Paul that defeated Okonkwo Paul 2-1 (4-1, 1-4, 5-3) in the first round.

Meanwhile, tournament top seed, Adeleye Daniel, beat wild card entrant, Mohammed Amir 2-1 ( 4-1, 4-1), to also move into the second round.

In other results, Ajang Sylvanus dispatched Nuhu Orenyang in two straight sets ( 4-0, 4-2 ) just like Otu while Morakinyo Akinwale stopped Agboola Oluwatobi to cruise into the second round also. Akinwale won 4-1, 4-5, 4-2.

In the women’s Singles category, top seed Khadijat Mohammed stopped the ambition of Adewusi Jesutoyosi who came in from the qualifiers with a 2-1 defeat of 5-4, 4-5, 4-1 to move on while Endurance Ehigiemusoe came back from a one set down to win 2-1 (4-5, 4-1, 4-2) against Irimiami Meri to reach the round of 32.

Matches continue today at the Package ‘B’ of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

With a total of 308 games on the card, the matches are being abridged because of the rain disrupting the tournament.