  • Tuesday, 22nd July, 2025

Super Falcons Beat South Africa to Qualify for WAFCON Final

Breaking | 1 hour ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe

A last-gasp winner by Michelle Alozie handed Nigeria’s Super Falcons a 2-1 victory over South Africa’s Banyana Banyana and qualification into the final of the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca, Morocco.

The victory also kept alive Nigeria’s ‘Mission X’, the dream of winning the country’s 10th WAFCON title here in Morocco.

Skipper Fantastic Rasheedat Ajibade converted the penalty awarded Nigeria in the added minutes of the first half after a South African defender handled the ball inside the box.

South Africa who are the defending champions however drew level in the 59th minute also from the penalty spot after Osinachi Ohale was ruled to have fouled a South African player inside the box on her way to goal.

In the 73rd minute, Ohale turned from zero to hero when she cleared the ball on the goalline after goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was beaten to the ball.

The match heading to extra time with most of Nigerians girl’s fatigued already, Alozie then pulled the magic wand from the hat, firing a last-ditch long ball that beat tournament’s best goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini in goal for the Banyana Banyana.

That goal effectively ended South Africa’s quest to defend the trophy they won here in Morocco in 2023.

Super Falcons will now wait for the winner of the second semifinal between hosts Morocco and Ghana’s Black Queens.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.