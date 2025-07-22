Super Falcons Beat South Africa to Qualify for WAFCON Final

Duro Ikhazuagbe

A last-gasp winner by Michelle Alozie handed Nigeria’s Super Falcons a 2-1 victory over South Africa’s Banyana Banyana and qualification into the final of the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca, Morocco.

The victory also kept alive Nigeria’s ‘Mission X’, the dream of winning the country’s 10th WAFCON title here in Morocco.

Skipper Fantastic Rasheedat Ajibade converted the penalty awarded Nigeria in the added minutes of the first half after a South African defender handled the ball inside the box.

South Africa who are the defending champions however drew level in the 59th minute also from the penalty spot after Osinachi Ohale was ruled to have fouled a South African player inside the box on her way to goal.

In the 73rd minute, Ohale turned from zero to hero when she cleared the ball on the goalline after goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was beaten to the ball.

The match heading to extra time with most of Nigerians girl’s fatigued already, Alozie then pulled the magic wand from the hat, firing a last-ditch long ball that beat tournament’s best goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini in goal for the Banyana Banyana.

That goal effectively ended South Africa’s quest to defend the trophy they won here in Morocco in 2023.

Super Falcons will now wait for the winner of the second semifinal between hosts Morocco and Ghana’s Black Queens.