Standoff as Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Attempts to Resume at the National Assembly

Yinka Olatunbosun

Drama unfolded today, July 22, 2025, at the National Assembly complex in Abuja as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was barred from entering the premises despite a court ruling in her favour.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, had announced her intention to resume plenary, citing a Federal High Court judgment that described her six-month suspension as excessive and unconstitutional.

Upon her arrival at the National Assembly, Akpoti-Uduaghan was stopped by security operatives, including police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and State Security Services (SSS). Her supporters, including activist Aisha Yesufu, Mama P, and others, chanted solidarity songs and attempted to force their way into the complex. The situation escalated, with Akpoti-Uduaghan vowing to pursue legal solutions to address the Senate’s defiance.

The embattled senator however maintained that the court’s decision is binding, referencing Section 287 of the 1999 Constitution, which states that decisions of any court are binding on all authorities. She emphasized that the Senate’s appeal was filed by Senator Godswill Akpabio himself, not the National Assembly or the Senate, and that Akpabio had joined the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, and the Committee on Ethics as respondents in the case.

The Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, had earlier stated that there was no subsisting court order mandating Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall before the expiration of her suspension. The Senate insists that the court’s ruling was non-binding and advisory, and would be reviewed at the appropriate time.

Akpoti-Uduaghan has vowed to continue seeking legal redress, and it’s likely that the situation will continue to unfold in the coming days.

In a statement released after being denied entry to the National Assembly on July 22, 2025, she remarked that the Senate’s refusal to comply with the Federal High Court’s ruling was a blatant violation of the rule of law and a dangerous precedent for Nigeria’s democracy.

She stated: “That I’ve been denied entrance to the National Assembly is a clear statement. The National Assembly under Akpabio has chosen to act in contempt of court. It’s ironic that those who make laws are the first to break them.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan described her initial suspension as “fraudulent and procedurally flawed” and vowed to meet with her legal team to proceed to the appellate court for interpretation of what transpired. She emphasized that her legitimacy comes from the people of Kogi who voted for her, not from the Office of the Senate President .

She also questioned the Senate’s authority on the lingering matter.

“Akpabio cannot be greater than the Nigerian Constitution. The Office of the Senate President does not give me legitimacy. My legitimacy comes from the people of Kogi who voted me in. The court has ruled in my favour, and an appeal does not invalidate that ruling.”

Meanwhile, the National Assembly is yet to issue an official statement on this incident as at press time.

The standoff highlights the ongoing power struggle between Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Senate leadership, particularly Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom she has accused of sexual harassment.