Sabreworks’ Half-Year Retreat Celebrates Hard Work, Dedication

Mary Nnah

Sabreworks’ Half-Year Retreat was a grand celebration of the company’s core values: hard work and dedication. The event brought together top-performing realtors and staff members who had demonstrated exceptional commitment to excellence.

The atmosphere was electric as winners received life-changing prizes, acknowledging their tireless efforts and unwavering dedication. Through heartfelt speeches and testimonials, attendees shared their journeys, highlighting the support and opportunities provided by Sabreworks.

The company’s leadership emphasised the importance of recognising and rewarding outstanding performance, fostering a culture of excellence and teamwork. As the retreat concluded, participants left inspired, motivated, and more united than ever, ready to drive Sabreworks’ continued success.

The event, held at the prestigious Shoregate Hotel Conference Hall in Ikeja GRA, brought together the company’s best talent for a day of celebration, networking, and recognition.

MD/CEO of Sabreworks, Mr. Olusegun Phillips, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the team’s unwavering commitment, stating, “Our success at Sabreworks is built on the resilience, dedication, and excellence of our realtors. You are the driving force behind every milestone we achieve.”

Head of Business Development, Nasir Alexander Adams, highlighted the company’s remarkable progress, including the sell-out of its first Ibadan project and expansion into Lekki, Yaba, and Ikeja. He emphasised that Sabreworks has created a structure where realtors can truly thrive, with clear pathways, strong support, and meaningful rewards.