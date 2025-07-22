PSC Approves Elevation of 12 Commissioners, 16 Deputies, 27 Assistants to Next Ranks

Linus Alekein Abuja





The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of twelve Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 16 Deputy Commissioners to substantive Commissioners and 27 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, IkechukwuAni, noted that one Assistant Commissioner was absent for the exercise and was not promoted.

He said the Commission also approved the promotion of 145 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners, which included General Duty Police Officers and specialists such as officers from the Airwing, medical doctors, dentists, pharmacists, lab scientists, physiotherapists, and nurses. Others, he said, are priests and aircraft engineers.

According to him, “Twenty-nine Superintendents of Police, all specialists (Info-Tec, Works, and AFIS), were also promoted to the next rank of Chief Superintendents of Police. The Commission also approved the promotion of 38 Deputy Superintendents (Specialists) to the next rank of Superintendents.

“The twelve Commissioners of Police promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police are Johnson OluwoleAdenola, current Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, former Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police, and also former Deputy Commissioner Operations, Delta State Command; and Ako Benedict Gabriel, current CP Anti-Fraud; AhmaduTijaniAbdullahi, CP Jigawa State.”

Other are: “Emmanuel AdegbolaAina, acting AIG Intelligence, Force Intelligence; OmolaraIbidunOloruntola; Hassan Abdu Yababet, CP, Police College Jos; Bretet Emmanuel Simon, CP Taraba; EnyinnayaInonachiAdiogu, CP FCID, Gombe Zonal Command; Aminu Baba Raji, CP Special Unit, FCID, Alagbon; Mohammed Mu’azuUsman, CP Eastern Ports, Port Harcourt; Festus ChineduOko, acting AIG DLS Department, Force Headquarters; and RonkeNuratOkunade, Special Fraud Unit FCID Annex Lagos.”

Ani said the 16 Deputy Commissioners promoted to full Commissioners are UduakOtuIta, Sheikh Mohammed Danko, Charles Ezekwesiri Dike, Nnana Oji Ama, DC Intelligence FCID; Gabriel OnyiloEliagwu; Abiola Reuben Olutunde; YakubuUseniDankaro; Michael AdegoroyeFalade; AinaAdesola; and Umar Ahmed Chuso.

“Others are Emefile Tony Osifo; Innocent IlogbunamAnagbado; Musa Mohammed Sani; Victor AvwerosuoErivwode, DC SEB, FCID; Omoikhudu Philip; and Sylvester Edogbanya.

“The 27 Assistant Commissioners of Police elevated to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners are ShehuIdris, David AdioAlalada, acting DCP Admin, Enugu State Command; Dalhatu Basher; HamzatTambai; AbdulkarimNuhu, Area Commander Port Harcourt; OlufemiAkinwaleAkinola; SaniFudaiku Kura; YakubuIsah; Isa AbubukarAdamu; Sunday Omonijo; and Sunday AkinloluOkunola.

“Others are AbimbolaShafkatAbdulraheem; AdekunleMurisikuTokosi; Ibrahim Sumaila Musa; Mohammed Jega Musa; Musa Jibril; Ali Isa Gumel; Dankal Umar Bello; Suleiman LadiAbdullahi; Suleiman Sade; Ahmed AtakaTanko; and ShehuAliyu. ACP NdidiamakaAlifiOguamalam, Police College Ikeja; Magawata Mode; AdedejiAdeniyi; Bello ZaurahTukur; Mohammed MuntariMati; and Mohammed Ajose were also promoted to Deputy Commissioners of Police.

‘ZubairuMaina, OlufikayoAbimbolaFawole, Stephen OlusolaOlatise, BuhariAbdullahi, and AkaniyereEtuk were some of the Chief Superintendents promoted to the next rank of Assistant Commissioners.

Others include LateefJaiyeola, CSP Admin, Force Education; Agbemoroti Clement Oloruntoba, acting ACP Admin Zone 17 Akure and former DPO Bode OsiOlaoluwa, Osun State; MagajiKabomo Mohammed, IGP Monitoring Unit; ChinedumAniagbaso, ICT Force Headquarters; Abdullahi Mohammed Deba, Gender Unit, Force Intelligence; Mohammed SaniIdris, Commander SPU Base 7 Abuja; BarauDalhatuBafarawa FCID; and Ugwuodo Chika, Homicide section, FCID Abuja. Adeoye Benjamin Oyekunle, acting ACP X Squad, AkureOndo State Command; Sani El-Mustapha, CRU, Force Headquarters; Sani Mohammed Babainna; and OlabodeOlawole of the Airwing Unit were among others.”

He stated that the successful officers underwent examination and interview sessions conducted by the Commission.