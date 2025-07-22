  • Tuesday, 22nd July, 2025

Oshoala Retires from Super Falcons at 30

Six-time African Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, 30, has called time on her illustrious career with the Super Falcons. 

The former Barcelona Femeni forward announced her retirement from international duties for Nigeria on Facebook on Monday, stressing that it was necessary step to pave the way for emerging talents to shine on the global stage.

“At 30, with six African Women’s Best Player awards, I will bow out to start a new chapter after WAFCON 2024/25,” she wrote on Facebook. 

She continues: “Thank you for your unwavering support. I’m forever grateful for the love and sacrifices shared with me through this journey.”

Oshoala’s illustrious career is adorned with a record six CAF Women’s Player of the Year titles (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023), making her the most decorated player in the history of African women’s football. 

Her relentless drive, goal-scoring prowess, and global impact have made her a role model for countless young athletes across the continent. 

