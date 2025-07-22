Oparanozie Lists How Super Falcons Can Crush South Africa Today

Duro Ikhazuagbe

As Nigeria and South Africa, two of Africa’s fiercest rivals in the women’s game

square off this evening in a high-stakes Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semi final inside Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, a four-time winner of the trophy with the Super Falcons, Desire Oparanozie, has listed five points that she believes will put smiles on the faces of her compatriots at the end of 90 minutes tonight.

Oparanozie was WAFCON champion with Super Falcons in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018. She scored key goals that made the 2014 and 2016 victories possible.

Now a pundit for CAF’s website, Oparanozie insisted yesterday: “From my experience as someone who’s played in the fierce rivalry, the key factors (for Super Falcons) to beat Bayana Bayana would be: a compact defensive shape, utilise every scoring opportunities (can’t be complacent in front of goal on Tuesday), quick transitions, dominate the midfield, and a bit of individual brilliance.”

The former Super Falcon striker could not have said anything more to make the dream of Coach Justine Madugu and his wards possible. South Africa’s Banyana Banyana are not Tunisia, Botswana, Algeria or even Zambia the four teams that Falcons rode to reach this crucial Last Four stage of this edition.

These South Africans were easy prey for the Super Falcons in the past. In fact, in 10 previous Women AFCON clashes between both nations, Nigeria have been triumphant six times, with South Africa winning on three occasions. The only one that ended in a draw at 2018 edition, Nigeria won the shootouts! However, the South Africans have since realized how to decode the nine-time African champions. Twice they have done it to maximum effect since 2021.

Banyana Banyana did it three years ago in a group stage match (2-1) and went on to win their first African title after beating host nation Morocco (penalty shootout winners over Nigeria in the semi finals) in the final.

Before that encounter, the South African ladies in 2021 here at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, Banyana Banyana recorded their biggest win over Nigeria in a 4-2 spanking they handed to an understrength Super Falcons in the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament.

However, Falcons have since push those setbacks to the background, riding over the Banyana to qualify for Paris 2024, their first appearance at the Women Olympic Football Tournament in 16 years.

Although two years ago both teams made Africa proud at the last Women’s World Cup Down Under in Australia and New Zealand, reaching the Last 16, it was the Super Falcons that wowed the universal audience with their guts, grit and flair, in defeating co-hosts Australia right at Brisbane’s Lang Park and leaving the tournament unbeaten in regulation.

According to Oparanozie, “I will advise the Super Falcons to maintain a compact defensive shape, similar to how they dealt with the Zambian attack and during the group phase without conceding a goal.

“They should defend narrowly to congest the centre and prevent SA strikers from getting clear chances, and ensure there’s no space for them to exploit.”

She singled out Rasheedat Ajibade for the team’s success so far.

“Rasheedat Ajibade has been very instrumental in the team’s success thus far. In every way she’s shown exceptional leadership skills both on and off the field. “Her vision and passing ability have created scoring opportunities for her teammates, earning her two woman of the match awards at this year’s WAFCON edition.

“She’s been leading by example. Her experience, leadership, creativity, and vision will be crucial in maintaining the team’s defensive solidity against South Africa. She just has to show up for the team this evening,” concludes Oparanozie in her preview of tonight’s crucial semifinal cracker in Casablanca.

FALCONS, BANYANA IN HISTORY

4 Mar 1995: Nigeria 4 South Africa 1 (WCq)

19 Mar 1995: South Africa 1 Nigeria 7 (WCq)

25 Nov 2000: South Africa 0 Nigeria 2 (WAfcon)

18 Dec 2002: Nigeria 5 South Africa 0 (WAfcon)

30 Mar 2003: South Africa 0 Nigeria 3 (Friendly)

11 Oct 2003: Nigeria 1 South Africa 0 (AfGames)

12 Mar 2004: South Africa 2 Nigeria 2 (Oq)

28 Mar 2004: Nigeria 1 South Africa 0 (Oq)

9 July 2007: South Africa 2 Nigeria 2 (AfGames)

18 July 2007: South Africa 0 Nigeria 4 (AfGames)

28 July 2008: Nigeria 5 South Africa 0 (Oq)

12 Aug 2008: South Africa 0 Nigeria 1 (Oq)

22 Nov 2008: South Africa 0 Nigeria 1 (WAfcon)

4 Nov 2010: South Africa I Nigeria 2 (WAfcon)

3 June 2012: South Africa 1 Nigeria 1 (Friendly)

23 June 2012: Nigeria 0 South Africa 0 (Friendly)

7 Nov 2012: South Africa 1 Nigeria 0 (WAfcon)

22 Oct 2014: South Africa 1 Nigeria 2 (WAfcon)

29 Nov 2016: Nigeria 1 South Africa 0 (WAfcon)

18 Nov 2018: South Africa 1 Nigeria 0 (WAfcon)

1 Dec 2018: Nigeria 0 South Africa 0 (WAfcon)

(Nigeria triumphed 4-3 penalties)

21 Sept 2021: Nigeria 2 S’Africa 4 (Aisha Buhari Cup)

4 July 2022: South Africa 2 Nigeria 1 (WAfcon)

5 April 2024: Nigeria 1 South Africa 0 (Oq)

9 April 2024: South Africa 0 Nigeria 0 (Oq)