NRC Debunks Video of Train Fire, Says Incident Occurred 3 Yrs Ago

Sunday Okobi

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has debunked a video currently circulating on social media, particularly Facebook, purporting to show a train coach on fire.

In a statement issued and made available to journalists yesterday by the corporation Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, the NRC management clarified that the incident in the video occurred over three years ago along the Warri–Itakpe rail corridor.

The statement said: “The attention of the NRC has been drawn to a video currently circulating on social media, particularly Facebook, purporting to show one of our train coach on fire. The video is not recent and does not reflect the current state of operations or safety on any of our train services.

“We wish to categorically clarify that the incident in question occurred over three years ago along the Warri–Itakpe rail corridor.

“We urge the public to desist from sharing outdated or misleading content, as such actions only serve to incite unnecessary fear, panic, and misinformation. The circulation of false or outdated information undermines public trust and national development and should be strongly discouraged.”

The NRC, therefore, reiterated commitment to safety, comfort, and improved service delivery for all Nigerians, adding: “We continue to enhance our operations in line with international best practices and global safety standards.

“We appreciate the support and cooperation of the public, and urge everyone to verify information from official NRC channels before dissemination.”