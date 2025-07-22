NMDPRA, S&P Set for  Conference on West African Refined Fuel Market 

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in partnership with S&P Global Commodity Insights, has announced the inaugural West African Refined Fuel Conference.

The two-day event scheduled to hold in Abuja, it said, is designed to provide a foundational platform for exploring the potential development of the West African reference market for refined fuels .

A statement by the Director, Public Affairs Department, George Ene-Ita, stated that the meeting will focus on regional standardisation, pricing mechanisms, data transparency, stakeholder collaboration, market fundamentals and participation, expansion of in-country refining capacity and infrastructure development.

Besides, a major focus will be placed on developing frameworks for data transparency, standardisation, and cross-border collaboration for building a robust and reliable pricing reference mechanism in West Africa.

“In addition to these goals, the conference will foster conversations around the regulatory, operational, and infrastructural requirements necessary for developing an integrated market.

It is expected to bring together key stakeholders from across the energy value chain including regulators, ministries of petroleum/energy across Africa, regional organisations, national and international oil companies and private refiners.

“Other stakeholders are depot and terminal operators, African oil and gas associations, financial institutions, multilateral organisations, Oil & Gas traders, marketing companies, ship owners and marine service providers,” the statement added.