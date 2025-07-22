Nigeria Projected to Generate 4m Tonnes of Green Ammonia Annually by 2060

Arthur Eriye

The West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL), has stated that given the right investments and frameworks, Nigeria has the capacity to generate four million tonnes of green ammonia annually by 2060.

The disclosure was made by WASCAL’s Executive Director, Prof. Emmanuel Ramde, at the Nigeria4H2 Project Results Workshop and End of Project Stakeholders’ Interaction, in Abuja.

The Nigeria4H2 project is being implemented in collaboration with the WASCAL, the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Afe Babalola University and Federal University of Technology, Minna, among others.

It seeks to assess the technical, infrastructural, regulatory and investment landscape to harness Nigeria’s green hydrogen potential to power transportation, produce electricity and manufacture fertilisers based on green ammonia in Nigeria.

Ramde said this would enhance support for farmers, reduce dependence on imported fertilisers, strengthen national food security, and create thousands of green jobs across the value chain.

“Renewable energy plays a critical role in the energy transition for Africa, and Nigera has green hydrogen and renewable energy potential such as solar, wind and hydro power. In producing green hydrogen, it can play two roles – in the energy sector to power transportation and produce electricity, and in the agricultural sector, to produce fertiliser to boost food security in the region,” he said.

He underscored the need to integrate green hydrogen into agricultural policy by positioning green ammonia as a core component of nigeria’s fertiliser strategy to boost productivity and sustainability.

“We are proud to report that, under three forward looking production scenarios developed within the framework of this project, Nigeria has the potential to unlock its potentials. Nigeria has the potential not only to meet a significant share of its domestic fertiliser demand through green ammonia but also to establish itself as a global player in the emerging green economy.

“The scenarios indicate that with the right investments, clear regulatory frameworks, and adequate infrastructure, Nigeria could generate over four million tonnes of green ammonia annually by 2060 to produce fertiliser.

“But realising this potential will require action such as developing a national green hydrogen strategy by establishing clear targets, incentives, and regulatory frameworks to guide public and private investment in green hydrogen and ammonia. There is need to foster public-private partnerships to leverage international expertise and financing, accelerating technology transfer and local capacity building,” he said.