NiDCOM to Launch Housing Platform to Attract Nigerians in Diaspora to Invest in Property

Michael Olugbodein Abuja





Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has concluded arrangements to launch the Diaspora Home and Abroad Platform to help Nigerians abroad to seamlessly invest in property in the country.

Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. AbikeDabiri-Erewa, said the platform will be launched during the sixth edition of National Diaspora Day, holding on July 25 and 26 in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa revealed that no fewer than 1,200 physical participants and thousands of virtual attendees from around the world were expected to participate in the 2025 NDD.

She said the platform was designed to provide Nigerians living abroad with safe, reliable, and accessible housing options.

The NiDCOM chairman said this year’s celebration was geared towards real, practical engagement with Nigerians abroad.

She said, “In 2024 alone, Nigerians in the diaspora sent home over $20 billion, more than the country’s foreign direct investment.”

Dabiri-Erewa stated, “But beyond the numbers is a wealth of knowledge, skills, and global exposure that we must now channel into nation-building.”

She added that this year’s theme, “Optimising Formidable Diaspora Potentials for National Development and Growth,” reflected the need for action, not just talk, in harnessing diaspora contributions.

She revealed that in a show of growing global interest, a group of 25 African American visitors will also join the Abuja celebration, highlighting renewed connections between Nigeria and the historic African diaspora.

Dabiri-Erewa stated that NiDCOM’s focus in recent years had been to deepen structured diaspora engagement through initiatives, such as Diaspora Focal Point Officers in states, National Diaspora Policy, Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS), and the ongoing Diaspora Data Mapping, as well as constant engagements.

She said as part of the celebration, a Youth Empowerment Summit will also take place, focusing on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) as a key driver of development. Students from 14 schools across Abuja will participate.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Mr. AbiodunAkanbi, confirmed that over 500 young people will attend the STEM summit, which formed a key part of the overall programme.

Other highlights of the two-day hybrid event included plenary sessions, investment fora, and strategic networking.

The celebration will end with the National Diaspora Merit Awards, honouring exceptional Nigerians making a difference globally.