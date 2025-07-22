NGF Extols Nigerian Golfers’ Historic Outing at World School Championship in Morocco 

The President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has adulated Nigerian young golfers for their impressive outing during the country’s historic debut at the inaugural ISF World School Golf Championship held in Rabat, Morocco.

Nigeria was represented at the weeklong championship, which ran from July 14 to 21, by two promising U15 players—Oluwashetemi Oyero of Ikeja Golf Club and Oluwamayomile Adesan Orungbeja of Ikoyi Club 1938.

Runsewe commended the duo for their courage, talent, and sportsmanship, describing their performance as a “remarkable milestone and the beginning of greater things to come for golf in Nigeria.”

He also expressed appreciation to the Chairman of ADL Solutions Limited, Mr. Amoibi Jituboh (popularly known as Mr. Zed), for his exceptional support as well as the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade and the President the Nigeria School Sports Federation, Mrs. Olabisi Joseph, for their invaluable contributions that enabled Nigeria’s participation.

Runsewe said: “This historic outing signals a new dawn for the sport of golf in our nation and affirms Nigeria’s rising presence in the game across the African continent.

“Our young talents have shown the world what is possible with commitment, opportunity, and the right support.”

He also reaffirmed the NGF’s dedication to nurturing grassroots talent and strengthening Nigeria’s global footprint in the sport.