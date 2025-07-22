National Assembly Denies Receiving Petition Against UBEC Executive Secretary

WoleAyodele in Jalingo





House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services, and its Senate counterpart have denied receiving any report of infraction against Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba.

The denial came on the heels of a recent publications in some sections of the media purporting that the committee was investigating reports of violation of the UBEC Act brought against the executive secretary.

Reacting to the report in a press release made available to THISDAY, Chairman of the House Committee on Basis Education and Services, Hon. Mark Useni, described the report as false and misleading.

Useni stated that the media report was a deliberate act of misinforming Nigerians and the world at large about the activities of the National Assembly, and the education committee, in particular.

He maintained that the National Assembly had not received any report of alleged acts of infraction of the UBEC Act or maladministration by the executive secretary of the commission.

A member of the House Committee on Universal Basic Education and Services, Hon. Philip Agbese, representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, while speaking on the side-lines of a joint legislative retreat on the UBE Act Amendment Bill 2025 in Lagos last Thursday, was reported to have said that key provisions of the UBEC Act were being violated through unilateral decisions.

But Useni stressed that the headline of the story was intended to mislead the public into believing that Agbese’s remarks were the official position of the National Assembly Committee on Basic Education.

Useni explained, “The committee, together with its Senate counterpart, was in Lagos from Thursday, 17th to Sunday, 20th July, 2025, for a joint legislative retreat which strictly focused on the clause-by-clause consideration of the reports on the proposed amendment to the UBE Act.

“The retreat was collaborative, constructive, and centred on strengthening the legal framework for basic education in Nigeria.

“At no point during the retreat did the Committee raise or deliberate on any allegations of mismanagement, administrative irregularities, or illegal breaches by the Executive Secretary.

“Instead, both Committees, having received briefing from the management of the Commission on the proposed amendment, commended the Executive Secretary on the reforms she introduced especially in the area of quality assurance and collaboration with State UBEBs to achieve better basic education in Nigeria.”

The committee chairman said it was inappropriate to attempt to link the committee’s legitimate legislative work with views or allegations, which were expressed on individual personal capacities.

The statement said, “It is important to note that since the new management of UBEC was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba has demonstrated a commitment to accountability and improved service delivery in the basic education sector. Her approach to engagement with the Committee has been marked by transparency and diligence.”

The committee called on the media to act responsibly and avoid publishing personal opinions as official committee position, adding, “Any issues or concerns regarding the operations of UBEC is expected to be communicated through the appropriate channels and in accordance with legislative procedures.”