Natasha Arrives National Assembly Amidst Tight Security

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has arrived at the National Assembly amid heightened security presence.

Her attempt to drive through the Mopol gate of the National Assembly was halted by security operatives who blocked her vehicle, prompting her to step down and proceed on foot.

Senator Natasha, accompanied by prominent activist Aisha Yesufu and several members of various human rights organizations, continued her approach to the Assembly by walking towards the second gate.

She eventually arrived at the main entrance to the federal parliament after trekking for about one kilometers.

Her presence has drawn attention within the National Assembly complex, and tensions appear to be building.

The heavy security personnel at the gate stopped her by force and insisted that she would not enter

Details to follow…