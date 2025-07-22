  • Tuesday, 22nd July, 2025

Natasha Arrives National Assembly Amidst Tight Security

Breaking | 15 minutes ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has arrived at the National Assembly amid heightened security presence.

Her attempt to drive through the Mopol gate of the National Assembly was halted by security operatives who blocked her vehicle, prompting her to step down and proceed on foot.

Senator Natasha, accompanied by prominent activist Aisha Yesufu and several members of various human rights organizations, continued her approach to the Assembly by walking towards the second gate.

She eventually arrived at the main entrance to the federal parliament after trekking for about one kilometers.

Her presence has drawn attention within the National Assembly complex, and tensions appear to be building.

The heavy security personnel at the gate stopped her by force and insisted that she would not enter

Watch video

Details to follow…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.