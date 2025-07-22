Mohammed Babangida: I Have Agreed to Serve as BOA Board Chairman

DejiElumoloyeandLaleyeDipoin Minna





Mohammed Babangida, son of ex-military president, General Ibrahim BadamasiBabangida (rtd.), said he had decided to serve as Chairman, Board of Directors of Bank of Agriculture.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had appointed Babangida into the position last week.

Reacting to a currently circulation letter that he had turned down the appointment, Babangida, through one of his media aides, Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi, said the letter in circulation “is a concocted letter from disgruntled elements”.

He stated, “I have accepted the appointment. I am ready to serve as the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Agriculture.”

He expressed gratitude to Tinubu for deeming him worthy for the position and promised to put in his best to transform the organisation for the overall interest of the nation.

In the “fake letter”, titled, “Declining Appointment As Chairman Bank of Agriculture,” it was claimed that Babangida, “After careful reflection and consultations” had “decided with utmost respect to decline the appointment”.

The false communication continued, “The decision was not made lightly; it stems from a convergence of personal and professional considerations which at this time would not allow me to serve with the level of focus and commitment the position demands.

“Your Excellency I remain fully committed to the vision of a prosperous and self-sufficient Nigeria under your leadership.

“I continue to hold your administration in the highest regard and stand ready to support national development in other ways where my expertise may be of service.”