Jos Named Host City for 2025 Miss and Mister Tourism Africa International Pageants

Jos, the capital of Plateau State, has been officially named the host city for the 2025 editions of Miss Tourism Africa and Mister Tourism Africa International. The announcement was made by the organising body of the continental pageant, marking the beginning of preparations for what is expected to be a landmark tourism and cultural event.

Slated for July 2025, the fourth edition of the dual pageants will bring together 50 international delegates from across Africa — 30 contestants vying for the Miss Tourism Africa crown and 20 for Mister Tourism Africa International.

The choice of Jos as host, organisers say, is a deliberate move to spotlight its scenic landscapes, cultural diversity, and reputation as the “Home of Peace and Tourism.”

The Plateau State Government, under the leadership of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, has fully endorsed the event through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, describing it as a key cultural and tourism initiative of the administration.

“Jos is not just a city; it is Africa’s Home of Peace and Tourism,” said Dr. Raymond Okonkwo, Patron of Miss Tourism Africa. “We believe in showcasing Plateau’s untapped beauty to the world while creating opportunities for young Africans through tourism, talent, and trade.”

Ambassador Seth Santiago Roberts, Founder and President of the Miss and Mister Tourism Africa International platform, said the vision behind the initiative is to use pageantry as a tool for meaningful tourism development.

“Choosing Jos as the host city was intentional,” he said. “Its incredible scenery, diverse cultures, and peaceful nature perfectly align with the soul of this project.”

Often praised for its temperate climate and lush landscape, Jos is home to rolling hills, waterfalls, wildlife parks, and vibrant cultural communities. Its selection reflects the pageant’s core pillars — promoting tourism, empowering youth through talent and leadership, and fostering trade through cultural exchange.