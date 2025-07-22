Itsekiri Leaders Demand Ward Review, Vow to Halt Oil Operations

Wale Igbintade

Leaders of the Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality have strongly rejected the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) proposed ward delineation in the Warri Federal Constituency, describing it as fraudulent, discriminatory, and a grave threat to their political and economic survival.

In a statement signed by six prominent Itsekiri leaders, Messrs Emiko Oghomienor, Ofoyeju Izuagie, Appearance Afejuku, Samuel Meyiwa Khalil, Wilson Gave, and David Mamah, the group accused INEC of conspiring to erase the political presence of the Itsekiri people in their ancestral homeland.

They have vowed to resist the proposal by every legal means and threatened to shut down the operations of international oil companies (IOCs) and local oil firms operating in their domain if the injustice is not immediately addressed.

“The entire Itsekiri areas in Warri South-West and Warri North, which originally had six wards each, have now been unconscionably reduced to five and eight wards respectively, while other ethnic groups saw disproportionate increases,” the statement read.

The group specifically condemned the actions of three INEC officials, Dr. Baba Bila, Commissioner Ken, and Professor Rhoda Gumus, accusing them of bias and calling for their immediate removal from the process.

It urged the National Security Adviser (NSA) to compel INEC to disband the current committee and establish a new, independent body to review the delineation based on factual field reports.

Quoting the legal maxim “nemo judex in causa sua” (no one should be a judge in their own cause), the group insisted that the continued involvement of the aforementioned officials contravenes the principle of fair hearing and raises grave concerns about the integrity of the process.

The Itsekiri leaders cited multiple examples of what they described as an “affront” to justice.

According to them, areas dominated by the Ijaw in Warri North and South-West were expanded from four wards each to 14 and 10 respectively, while Itsekiri areas were reduced in both number and influence.

In Warri South, they pointed out, the Urhobo community, which previously had two recognised wards, now has nine.

The Ijaw, who were said to have no legal claim to land in the LGA and no wards previously, have now been assigned three.

Meanwhile, the Itsekiri, who they say historically hold majority status with eight wards, were left unchanged.

“This is nothing short of a calculated attempt to politically exterminate the Itsekiri people from their homeland. We will not sit idly by while our rights and future are traded away,” the group declared.

The Itsekiri leaders warned that failure by INEC to correct what they termed a “travesty of justice” would compel them to take drastic actions, including a complete shutdown of oil operations within their territory.

“If INEC fails to reflect the true picture of what its own field officers recorded, we will shut down all IOCs and indigenous oil and gas companies operating in our areas,” the group stated unequivocally.

They dismissed any form of appeasement, including the offer of additional polling units or wards, as “Greek gifts,” saying their demand is non-negotiable: a full and transparent review of the delineation exercise to reflect the facts on the ground.

“Our collective destiny and God-given rights cannot be mortgaged under any subterfuge,” they declared. “Truth and justice must be allowed to prevail.”

The group urged the NSA and other relevant authorities to ensure that the principles of fairness, equity, and constitutional guarantees are not sacrificed for political expediency.

It asserted their unwavering commitment to upholding the rights of the Itsekiri people and preserving their ancestral identity in the face of what they perceive as systematic erasure.