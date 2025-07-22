Food Basket: Lagos Launches N500bn Agric Initiative on Food Sufficiency

Segun James





As part of efforts to ensure food sufficiency in the state, the Lagos State government will launch a N500 billion “Produce for Lagos” flagship agricultural programme designed to reshape the country’s food distribution and security landscape.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food System, Ms. AbisolaOlusanya, who revealed the initiative during a press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday, said the programme, slated for launch on Wednesday, July 23, was aimed to connect agricultural producers from across Nigeria with Lagos – one of Africa’s largest and most dynamic food markets.

The programme, being implemented in collaboration with some states and private sector organisations, would help to block loopholes causing increments in food prices.

Olusanya said since the last six years the plan to have a Lagos that was food-secured, as the largest market for sub-Sahara Africa, had been in the pipeline.

To achieve the goal, the commissioner explained there were two approaches: Produce in Lagos and Produce for Lagos.

As regards “Produce in Lagos”, she highlighted a number of agricultural initiatives already in place to address food shortages, such as OunjeEko, trader money, and food hubs, among others.

She said the “Produce for Lagos” initiative was tailored towards collaboration, as the state was disadvantaged with regard to landmass.

Olusanya explained that “Produce for Lagos” focused on external partnership.

She stated, “We need states, like Niger, that has largest arable land in the country, as well as Kebbi. We want to have continuous food supply. The partnership will dovetail to all the agricultural food chains.”

She added that the launch would address the production, marketing, distribution and logistics challenges.

Olusanya said, “It is going to be a legacy for us; we want to minimize post harvesting losses.

“By bridging the gap between supply and demand, the initiative promises to usher in smarter logistics, inclusive economic growth, and a more resilient food value chain.

“A collaborative effort between the Lagos State Government and the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company, ‘Produce for Lagos’ is being positioned as a model for public-private partnerships in addressing systemic food challenges and driving sustainable development at scale.”

The commissioner cited a situation where almost half truckloads of tomatoes got rotten before landing in Lagos, which, according to her, contributed to food shortages and eventual exorbitant prices.

Olusanya said, “It is about addressing logistics. It has effect on prices. Or goal is to continue to create jobs. We want food inflow into the state. Though food is coming into Lagos but the system is flawed. We have a lot of loopholes in the system and so the investors cannot connect properly.

“The programme will not only streamline agricultural supply but also unlock investment opportunities, support rural farmers, and ensure Lagos residents have access to fresh and affordable produce.

“As the countdown continues, citizens, producers, and investors alike are being called to join the movement and become part of a transformative shift in Nigeria’s agricultural future.”