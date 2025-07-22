Encomium as Deputy Commander General of NDLEA, Momodu Bows Out of Service

TRIBUTE

LINUS ALEKE writes that colleagues, friends, public office holders, and well-wishers have poured encomiums on the former Deputy Commander General of NDLEA, Sule Momodu, as he bows out of service after over three decades of meritorious service to the fatherland.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recently bid farewell to one of its Deputy Commander General, Sule Momodu, who bowed out of service after over three decades of meritorious service to the nation, Africa, and, by extension, the globe.

During his tenure, the ex-Director of Technical Services left an indelible mark on the agency, driving efforts to curb drug abuse and trafficking. His dedication to the agency’s mission earned him respect and admiration from colleagues and stakeholders alike. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of NDLEA officials as they strive to create a safer and healthier Nigeria.

It is therefore on the strength of the foregoing and the unquantifiable contributions of Momodu to the success stories of the agency and the nation that the incumbent Chairman/CEO of NDLEA, Brigadier General Buba Maruwa (Rtd), announced the agency’s decision to immortalization him.

General Maruwa stated that the jacket that personnel of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) wear during operations will henceforth be known and called the Sule Momodu jacket. This is so because it was under his command that the jacket was introduced into the agency, and it is only fitting to etch his name in history with an innovation that was his brainchild.

According to him, “Henceforth, the NDLEA jacket shall be known as the Sule Momodu jacket to honour him as the brain behind the design and introduction of the jacket to the agency. This is just one of his numerous groundbreaking achievements and contributions to the NDLEA. What you just heard about him from the abridged citation of his CV is just the tip of the iceberg. He is a goal getter.”

Eulogizing him, retired Brigadier General Buba Maruwa, who was away on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, said, “You have done very well and ought to be proud of your service to the nation through the agency. Fortunately, I am on pilgrimage and have included you and your family in my prayers. God bless you.”

Earlier in his eulogy, his late uncle and former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prince Tony Momoh, also that Momodu is a dedicated man, resourceful, very focused, and highly organized. Noting that the retired Deputy Commander General is one of the few men who took their jobs seriously, the former Minister stated that he is a well-respected author. “I had the privilege of serving as chairman at the launch of one of his collections. I can summarize his character as a man of great integrity,” he said.

In his tribute, the Retired Comptroller of Customs, David Victor Dimka, described Momodu as a dedicated civil servant with a blend of team spirit and extraordinary performance.

On his part, the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, said that Momodu was a top NDLEA personnel with self-confidence, excellent leadership acumen, and a team player.

The former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, who worked with Momodu as the State Commandant of NDLEA, wrote, “Congratulations, the great Sule. Many thanks for your services to Anambra and Nigeria. God bless and prosper you.”

Also, the Chief of Staff to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Col MA Aminu wrote: “You are a very resourceful, hardworking, and dedicated Director of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; your legacy will be remembered for years to come! Your tireless efforts in combating drug trafficking and abuse have been truly inspiring. Your leadership, guidance, and mentorship have positively impacted many lives within and outside the agency. We celebrate your remarkable career and wish you a well-deserved rest. May this new chapter bring you joy, peace, and fulfillment. Thank you for your service, and we wish you all the best. Farewell, and God bless you.”

In her farewell eulogy, Jennifer Joseph, an NDLEA personnel said: “I will surely miss having you around in the office. You are the best boss I have ever worked with, and I am so lucky to have you as my zonal commander. All the best for your next chapter; I know you will do greater things, sir.”

The Deputy Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA Katsina, Jafaar Illelah, said that Sule Momodu is a leader, a mentor, and an inspiration.

Stating that his dedication and service to Nigeria has left a lasting mark and a legacy of excellence that will forever be cherished, the Deputy Commander of Narcotics noted that with years of devotion, he guided and led, inspiring generations with his vision and steadfastness.

According to Illelah, “Your leadership and wisdom have been a shining light, illuminating the path, through day and night. As you retire from service, we celebrate your might, a career of distinction that has been a beacon in flight. We honour your commitment, your perseverance, and zeal. Momodu is a true public servant who has made a lasting impact. You will be deeply missed, but your legacy remains a testament to your persistence and bliss. We wish you a happy retirement, filled with joy and delight. Congratulations on your retirement, and may this new chapter bring happiness and fulfillment to you,” he prayed.

In his tribute, another personnel member of NDLEA Asamu Ngulde expressed his deepest gratitude and respect for his leadership, guidance, and mentorship throughout his time working with him. Ngulde averred, “Your dedication, expertise, and kindness have made a lasting impact on my career and personal growth. As you begin this new chapter in your life, I wish you a well-deserved rest, filled with joy, relaxation, and happiness. You have earned it! May your retirement be a time to pursue your passions, spend quality time with loved ones, and enjoy the fruits of your labour. Thank you for being an exceptional boss and an inspiration to me and many others. I will always cherish the memories and lessons learned under your leadership.”

Momodu’s elder sister, Late Mrs. Umani Sobotie, had this to say about him: “Sule Momodu is a child of destiny because of the circumstances surrounding his birth. I called him a fighter because his birth coincided with the civil war. There was an outbreak of smallpox that ravaged the country with no clear sign of reprieve, but he came out unscathed.”

She described him as a very hardworking, focused, and purposeful individual whose level of integrity is unrivaled. “He is conservative but with a broadened social outlook, highly rational to a fault. The bedrock of his progress is his acceptance of correction based on facts,” she stated.

A Director of NDLEA, Mr. Ambrose Umoru, described Momodu as a goal-getter, unrelenting, frugal, hardworking, and an independent-minded person. Stating that he has known him for over 35 years, Umoru added that he is not tribalistic, he is compassionate, and most of all honest, stressing that he takes any task assigned to him seriously.

Ex-Director of NDLEA and Consultant for the United Nations, late Mrs. Chine Chizoba, said, “I have known Sule Momodu since 1991. He is a goal-getter, he has a firm belief in anything he is doing, determined, seeks knowledge, reads widely, writes, is a team player, and seeks to improve himself. He can be authoritative sometimes when he thinks he has all the facts on an issue. He is supportive of his friends and foes based on professionalism.”

Former Commandant at EFCC Academy, Ayo Peter Olowoniyi, said that Momodu is a brother, friend, and most especially a professional colleague, highly intelligent, hardworking, unbiased, and highly committed to any course he believes in.

Former Zonal Commander of NDLEA, Momodu Abdul, said he is a brother, friend, and colleague in the profession. He added that Sule Momodu is a highly complex man and is easily misunderstood, noting he is very hardworking and has a penchant for success. Abdul described him as a very focused and unrelenting person who can be a thorn in the flesh, as he is sometimes very persistent and domineering.

Retired Assistant Commander General, Dele Akingbade, described Momodu’s attitude to work as unparalleled. “I met him in the training department as an Assistant Director. He is an achiever and has high initiative, always churning out ideas, breaking new grounds, replicating his successes, and showing that they are no flukes. He achieved much in Bauchi and replicated it in Anambra. He is quick to anger, but he drives the officers to work for more than 24 hours. He is sociable, very frank, never forgets a friend, and loves his passion for research and writing.”

His course mate at the History Department, University of Jos, Thelma Robert, said Momodu is an enigma, somebody you could not ignore. “Either his legacy stares you in the face or he confronts you with his evergreen ideas. He has his way of interacting with people, and his vast knowledge about a variety of subjects sets him out. He hates injustice right from the beginning. He defends people’s rights, mobilizes for just causes, and innovates with his creative mind,” he recalled.

On his part, Justice Simon Aboki of Lafia High Court, said Momodu is not just very hardworking but also diplomatic, tenacious, and disciplined. ‘He has shown a high moral and ethical standard, and I envy his flair for writing, being the author of over five books,” he said.

Former Federal Road Safety Corps, Sector Commander, Anambra State, late Ajayi Sunday, described him as a highly intelligent officer who is passionate about service delivery and a coordinator par excellence.

“He is a team player and an honest person. A great achiever whose untiring posture is always towards humanity. A lover of the environment with a knack for high standards,” Ajayi said.

The former First Lady of Bauchi State, Hajiya Abiodun Isa-Yuguda, said Momodu is a role model who is highly passionate about his job. She averred that he sacrifices both his time and money for other people. “He helped Bauchi State in rehabilitating the youth; he helped me in establishing my NGO, gave me creative insights in the working and running of an NGO. He is a good adviser and a trusted man,” the former First Lady recalled.

Major General Isa Abdullahi, former Commander 302 Artillery Regiment Onitsha described Momodu as a thoroughbred professional, very articulate, sound-minded, and a great thinker. Major General Abdullahi, said, “he is a trustworthy friend, highly esteemed, and a fashion monger who exudes a high level of confidence and charisma.”

Former Commander, NDLEA Apapa Ports, Ameh Inalegwu, regretted that Momodu is a grossly misunderstood person who goes to any length to prove his point. “He has a high level of resilience, positiveness, and an articulate posture in service and duties. He is a good team player; he finds it difficult to pretend, and sometimes he is diplomatic. His love for the job is excellent. He loves a clean and classic environment,” he described.

Former Head of Service, Anambra State, Barr. Harry Ndu, said Momodu is a gentleman who attends to his job with every sense of responsibility. His approach to issues, he said, is fact-based, stressing that he was able to transform NDLEA in Anambra within a short time.

“The results are there for all to see, including the reduction of drug and substance abuse, reduction in crime, and the awareness in the State is like never before,” he stated.

Former State Director of DSS, Anambra State,Rtd Assistant Director General Yusuf Isiaku, said Momodu is a modest person who seeks to relate well with people and is a little aggressive. “He is a good team player, a great mobilizer, trustworthy, an achiever, and sometimes his success is beyond expectation. His organization is solid, and he can be individualistic in achieving his goal or that of the organization,” he averred.

Comptroller of Immigration, Lawal Melfashi (Rtd) said Momodu is highly cerebral, highly productive, a team player, and a workaholic.

He stated that Momodu is an authority on drug enforcement and operation, adding, “he is somebody you can rely on, and he is also morally sound.”

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hosea Karma, stated that he is one of the highly intelligent officers “I know.” According to him, “His passion for work is extreme. His knack for knowledge is overwhelming, and he is a big team player. Sule Momodu is a great man, an asset to be proud of by Nigerians, not only NDLEA.”

This outpouring of eulogies is a testament to Momodu’s commitment to the nation and his selfless dedication to the aspiration of a better, drug-free world. There is no doubt that retired Sule Momodu is part of those Shakespeare described in his famous play, Twelfth Night (Act 2, Scene 5), who “achieved greatness,” as he aptly fits the phrase: “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.”

In conclusion, the University of Jos-trained historian and drug abuse crusader, Sule Momodu, has indeed achieved greatness, and the testimonies of colleagues, stakeholders, friends, and relations about him are a loud, standing ovation for a champion.