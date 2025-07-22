Court Orders Parties in River Park Land Dispute to Maintain Status Quo

A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered all parties involved in the ownership dispute over the popular River Park Estate to maintain the status quo, halting all processing of land documents until the case is resolved. The directive is seen as a significant step in managing growing tensions, around one of Abuja’s most contested real estate developments.

The order came during proceedings in a case filed by Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited, which is challenging what it claims is unlawful encroachment and occupation of its property by the Registered Trustees of Dunamis International Church. The Claimant also sought to stop any further steps towards granting a Right of Occupancy (RFO) or Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) in the disputed area.

One key development in court, was the approval of an application to amend the first Defendant’s name from Dunamis International Christian Centre to its legally recognised entity, the Registered Trustees of Dunamis International Church. Counsel for the Claimant, John Idoko, told journalists that the amendment was necessary, to ensure accountability and legal precision.

The court also declined to entertain D arguments from a man claiming to be a majority shareholder in Jonah Capital, noting that he had not been joined as a party in the suit. The Judge emphasised that, only formally recognised parties could address the court in the ongoing matter.

Counsel to Dunamis, Felix Tyokase, confirmed that his client had no objection to the name amendment, and denied allegations of encroachment. “We are not doing anything on their land. The order to maintain the status quo has been in place since January, and they have shown no proof of interference”, he said.

The ownership of River Park Estate, located off the Abuja Airport Road, has long been a source of legal and political friction. The court’s mention of the FCT Minister in its status quo order, suggests that the case may involve deeper layers of Government interest, raising the stakes even higher.

Legal experts say the ruling is a timely reminder of the broader governance challenges, in Nigeria’s land administration system. “The FCT is particularly prone to land disputes due to overlapping claims, bureaucratic delays, and political influence”, said Amaka Ogbonna, a Lawyer and real estate law analyst. “This court order is as much about protecting justice, as it is about preventing chaos.”