Court Orders Arrest of Woman over False Rape Claim against Husband

Wale Igbintade

A Lagos High Court has ordered the arrest and production of Rahmat Omolara Animashaun over allegations of making false accusations of sexual assault against her estranged husband, involving their two minor children.

The order followed an investigation report by the Nigeria Police and legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Lagos State Ministry of Justice, both recommending her prosecution for multiple criminal offences.

Justice I.O. Harrison of the Lagos State High Court issued a bench warrant for Ms. Animashaun’s arrest after she failed to appear in court on July 9, 2025, in a pending criminal case marked LD/25997C/25, filed by the State of Lagos.

According to the DPP’s legal advice, Ms. Animashaun faces charges of perjury, false accusation, making false statements to a public officer with intent, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

These offences are punishable under Sections 86, 95, 96, and 97(3) of the Lagos State Criminal Law, Chapter C17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The case arises from a contentious custody dispute between Ms. Animashaun and her estranged husband, Mr. Adewale Olatunji, following their separation and ongoing divorce proceedings. The couple shares custody of their two young children.

On October 16, 2022, Ms. Animashaun alleged that both children returned from their father’s care appearing pale and sickly.

She subsequently filed a petition with the Zone 2 Police Command in Lagos, accusing Mr. Olatunji of sexually molesting the children, and supported her claims with medical reports from the Mirabel Centre.

Based on the petition, Mr. Olatunji was arrested by the Zone 2 Police Command.

During interrogation, he strongly denied the allegations and requested further medical evaluation.

Subsequent examinations at the Police Cottage Hospital found no signs of bruising or sexual abuse.

The attending doctors recommended specialist reviews by a pediatric surgeon (for the male child) and a gynecologist (for the female child), scheduled for November 17, 2022, with both parents expected to attend.

However, Ms. Animashaun and the Zone 2 Police failed to present the children for these examinations. Mr. Olatunji, suspecting foul play, alleged collusion between Ms. Animashaun and police officers to falsely incriminate him.

Through his legal counsel, he petitioned the Deputy Inspector General of Police at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Headquarters in Abuja.

The FCID subsequently took over the case via a directive referenced CR:3100/X/FHQ/ABJ/SEB/ADM/VOL.2/284, dated December 13, 2022.

Ms. Animashaun was invited for questioning at the FCID Headquarters but failed to appear.

Investigators also directed her to present the children for medical evaluation at the National Hospital, Abuja, to substantiate her allegations.

Despite repeated invitations, she neither complied nor produced the children. She later fled to the United States with them.

A magistrate court in Lagos eventually issued a warrant for her arrest.

Following prolonged custody proceedings, the Queens Family Court in New York ordered that the children be handed over to Mr. Olatunji for repatriation to Nigeria.

Upon their return, Mr. Olatunji took the children to the FCID Headquarters in Abuja on February 7, 2025, for the required medical evaluation at the National Hospital.

Examinations conducted by Dr. Ukpai Nwankwo Ukpai and Dr. Idris Liman declared both children healthy.

The four-year-old boy showed no signs of injury, while the five-year-old girl was reported to have a normal and healthy genitalia, with an intact hymen and no evidence of trauma.

Ms. Animashaun was eventually arrested by FCID operatives in March 2025 and granted bail.

The police investigation also revealed that the medical reports she initially submitted to support her claims were likely forged.

Based on the cumulative evidence—including medical evaluations and investigative findings—the DPP concluded that Ms. Animashaun knowingly made false accusations to implicate her ex-husband and obstruct justice.

The DPP’s legal advice cited key judicial precedents, including Kayode Odukoya v. FRN (2023), which outlines the elements of perjury, and Alhaji Moshood Aroyewun v. Commissioner of Police, Ogun State (2004), which clarifies the offence of false statements to public officers.

According to the DPP, “The conduct of the suspect was less than honest and honourable.”

The case has been adjourned to September 29, 2025.