Charterhouse Lagos Appoints Natalie Parker As Head of Sixth Form 

Funmi Ogundare Charterhouse Lagos, Tuesday, announced the appointment of Natalie Parker as the Head of Sixth Form, effective January I, 2026.

This strategic hire is a pivotal step in the school’s expansion, as it prepares to launch its purpose-built secondary school and boarding house in September 2025 followed by the opening of its Sixth Form in September 2026. Parker, currently an Assistant Principal at Qatar Academy in Doha, brings over 15 years of international education experience across the UK, China, Turkey, and Qatar.

Known for her expertise in post-16 education, academic leadership and student wellbeing, she will be tasked with building a world-class sixth form programme rooted in academic excellence and student development. In her new role, Parker will design and implement a robust A-Level curriculum, recruit and lead a dedicated teaching team, and prepare students for competitive entry into leading global universities. She will also join the senior leadership team, contributing to the overall academic and pastoral vision of Charterhouse Lagos.

“Natalie is an experienced and values-driven leader who shares our commitment to excellence,” said John Todd, Director of Education at Charterhouse Lagos.

“Her track record in both British and international systems, alongside her strategic insight and passion for education, make her the ideal choice to lead our Sixth Form.” Parker expressed excitement about joining the school at such a pivotal moment.“