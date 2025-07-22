  • Tuesday, 22nd July, 2025

CBN Retains MPR at 27.50%

Nigeria | 26 seconds ago

James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday resolved to leave the monetary policy parameters, including the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), the benchmark interest rate, unchanged at current levels.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the apex bank unanimously voted to hold policy, retaining the MPR, the rate at which commercial banks borrow from the central bank, at 27.50 per cent.
The committee also retain the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +500/-100 basis points, Cash Reserve Ratio of Deposit Money Banks at 50 per cent and Merchant Banks at 16 per cent, and left the Liquidity Ratio unchanged at 30 per cent.
Addressing journalists after the MPC meeting in Abuja, CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso,,said the move aimed to sustain the momentum of disinflation.
He said the decision further aimed to address inflationary pressures in the economy.
He said the apex bank will continue to assess developments to guide informed monetary policy decisions.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.