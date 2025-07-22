Babcock University Inducts 86 Medical Laboratory Scientists, Urges Innovation, Technological Advancement

Funmi Ogundare

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Tuesday, inducted 86 new professionals into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), as part of efforts towards advancing healthcare through innovation and excellence.

Speaking at the 13th induction ceremony held at the university’s 600-seater Medical School Auditorium, the Guest Lecturer and Professor of Chemical Pathology and Toxicology, Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Augustine Onyeaghala, appealed to the inductees to embrace innovation, ensure quality assurance and adhere to regulatory standards.

Onyeaghala, who spoke on the theme ‘Unlocking the Future of Medical Laboratory Science: Bridging innovation, Service and Enterprise’, explained that the future of Medical Laboratory Science lies in innovation, quality assurance and regulatory compliance.

“We must create technologies that are both sustainable and affordable,” he stated.