At AAAN Gala Night, X3M Ideas, SO&U, Noah’s Ark, Others Shine

The 52nd Annual General Meeting and Congress of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) came to a close in Ibadan on Saturday with a Gala Night that spotlighted emerging talent and honoured key contributions within the industry. The event marked the culmination of a three-day gathering that combined business deliberations, knowledge exchange, and community building.

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Rising Star Award to five young professionals nominated from leading agencies.

Among those recognised were AyoadeOmolola of X3M Ideas, ChideraOkpala of SO&U, and FaruqAlimi of Noah’s Ark.

They were joined by Deborah Folaranmi of Wunderman Thompson and Leah Afolabi of Leo Burnett, all acknowledged for their creativity, dedication, and potential to shape the industry’s future.

The mood turned solemn during a posthumous tribute to the late SulemanOmone-OgieMomoh, who was honoured for his outstanding service and leadership.

A moment of silence was observed by members of the association as they reflected on his legacy and contributions to the sector.

Earlier in the day, AAAN held its business session, of which a key development was the induction of eight new agencies as associate members.

The new entrants, spanning traditional, experiential, and digital marketing, were welcomed as part of the association’s continued expansion.

The AGM began on Thursday with a fireside chat with the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. LekanFadolapo.

On Friday, there were keynote addresses by IdowuAkinde, Managing Director of Impact Hub Lagos, and BolanleOsotule, General Manager and Head of Brand Marketing and Advertising at Airtel Nigeria.

The day also included panel discussions that explored trends in innovation, governance and the evolving landscape of marketing communications.

In his closing remarks, AAAN President LanreAdisa described the Congress as “a time of reflection, renewal, and resolve.”

He noted that the sessions had reinforced the association’s commitment to fostering a forward-looking, inclusive, and self-aware industry.

He also praised the participation of young professionals and stressed the importance of continuing conversations around creativity, regulation and agency growth.