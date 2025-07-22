  • Tuesday, 22nd July, 2025

Adeleke Flags Off  Osogbo-Ikirun – Ila Odo, Ila Orangun  Road Dualisation

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke has affirmed that his pact of service with Osun people is unbreakable and sustainable, repeating his vow to deepen the service relationship with the people of the state.

The governor who spoke yesterday at Ila Orangun at the flag-off of Ila Orangun township road dualisation and that of  Osogbo- Ikirun – Ila Odo, Kwara state boundary. 

Also,  the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sammya Nigeria Limited, Adigun Sammy Oreoluwa ,stressed that “I want to express my readiness to provide high quality and the best Road infrastructure for the government and the people of Osun State in record time.”

Adeleke declared that  he is committed to delivering on his five point agenda and other electoral promises, stressing that Ila Orangun and other cities are being positively touched by his administration.

The governor narrated that his administration has so far completed the reconstruction, rehabilitation and renovation of over 200 kilometers of roads, while several dualisation and flyover projects are at various stages of completion.

“The Ilesa dualisation project is 78 per cent completed; the Ile-Ife flyover project is 75 per cent completed; the Oke-Fia flyover is over 95 per cent done, while the LAMECO flyover is about 55 percent executed. 

“I am equally glad to inform you of this August gathering that the 1.5 kilometers across all the local government areas of the state are almost completed in its entirety. The Oke Gada bridge is 100 per cent completed. 

“As part of my government efforts to open up Osun state through road infrastructure, I have also approved the rehabilitation of Ila- Ora- Oke Ila road. 

“The rehabilitation job has reached Oke Ila junction, and I want to assure the Orangun of Oke-Ila, the  Akesin of Ora; the Asaoni of  Ora and my people in Ora that the job will continue shortly,” the state governor declared.

While Speaking on Osogbo – Ikirun kwara boundary he said: “I believed that the completion of the dualisation of Osogbo – Ikirun – Inisha – Okuku – Ijabe and finally Ila Odo, which is the boundary town with our neighbouring Kwara State, a total length of 39km is of paramount importance to this administration, and I am committed to the completion of this project by the grace of God.”

However,  Adigun who was represented by the Managing Director, Sammya Nigeria Limited, Mr. Stephen Adigun  noted that he would work towards completion of the dualisation of Osogbo – Ikirun – Inisha – Okuku – Ijabe and Ila Odo, which is the boundary town with  Kwara State.

“Finally, I  pledged to work with  the host communities and partner closely for successful execution of the projects, as  community relations must never be downplayed,” he said.

