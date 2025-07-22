21-Year Sentence for Rapist of 3-month-old Baby Hailed as Landmark Judgment by Women Affairs Minister

Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has lauded the 21-year prison sentence handed down to Ahmadu Yaro, who was convicted of raping a three-month-old baby in Adogi village, Nasarawa State.

In a statement on Tuesday, Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim described the ruling by Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Aisha Bashir-Aliyu, as a courageous and vital step in protecting the most vulnerable members of society—children.

“This judgement is a commendable affirmation of the justice system’s role in safeguarding our children,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated.

She also praised the leadership shown by Justice Bashir-Aliyu and the commitment of the state’s Attorney General, Barr. Isaac Danladi, whose presence in court was seen as a symbol of institutional seriousness in tackling sexual and gender-based violence.

The minister extended appreciation to Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule for creating an enabling environment where justice can be served.

She noted that the ruling reflects a broader commitment by the state to uphold the safety and dignity of women and children.

“The verdict is not only a victory for the victim’s family but a powerful statement that impunity will not be tolerated in Nasarawa State,” she said.

The minister emphasized the importance of enforcing the Child Rights Act (CRA), which has been domesticated across all 36 states.

She underscored the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of child abuse were held accountable, and that survivors receive appropriate care and support.

Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Minister vowed that acts of violence against children and women would no longer be ignored or minimized.

“Justice will be visible, survivor-focused, and unrelenting,” she declared.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim called on other states to follow Nasarawa’s example, and urged families, communities, law enforcement, and the judiciary to work together in building a safer Nigeria for all children.

“Let this ruling serve as a turning point,” she concluded. “A signal to all offenders that Nigeria will no longer shield those who violate her children.”