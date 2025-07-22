2025 NBA-AGC: ‘We’ll Deliver an Exceptional Conference’

All roads lead to Enugu from August 22 – 29, 2025 when Nigerian Lawyers will converge on the Coal City for the Flagship event of the Nigerian Bar Association, the NBA Annual General Conference (NBA-AGC). Already over 15,000 Lawyers have registered for the event. Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Dr Emeka Obegolu, SAN spoke with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi on his Committee’s elaborate preparations so far, their plans to ensure that this year’s Conference is extraordinary, and in tandem with its theme, “Stand Out, Stand Tall”. He also spoke about, why the Conference venue was moved from Port Harcourt to Enugu

A few weeks from now, Lawyers from all over Nigeria will converge on the Coal City, Enugu from August 22 – 29, 2025 for the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (AGC) themed “Stand Out, Stand Tall”. Kindly, speak about this year’s theme and what informed the choice

It’s a pleasure to discuss the upcoming Annual General Conference (AGC) of the Nigerian Bar Association in Enugu. As Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, I’m delighted to provide insights into what promises to be a memorable event.

The 2025 Annual General Conference Theme is “Stand Out, Stand Tall”. It is a clarion Call to Action for the Nigerian Lawyers. This theme, “Stand Out, Stand Tall,” is more than just a catchy phrase; it’s a deliberate and timely call to action, for every legal practitioner in Nigeria. It was chosen to resonate deeply, with the current realities and aspirations of the legal profession.

In an increasingly complex and challenging socio-economic and political landscape, Lawyers are expected to be more than just legal technicians. We must “Stand Out”, by distinguishing ourselves through ethical practice, innovative thinking, specialised expertise, and a commitment to justice. This means embracing continuous learning, adapting to technological advancements, and developing unique skill sets that set us apart. It speaks to individual excellence, and the pursuit of mastery in our various fields.

Simultaneously, we must “Stand Tall” – collectively and individually – as advocates for the rule of law, good governance, human rights, and national development. This implies courage in the face of injustice, integrity in our dealings, and a strong, unified voice in addressing societal challenges. It’s about upholding the dignity of the legal profession, and ensuring that our contributions are impactful and enduring. The theme, therefore, challenges us to achieve personal mastery, while also contributing significantly to the advancement of our society and the legal system.

As Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, tell us precisely how far your Committee has gone with preparations to host Nigerian Lawyers for AGC. Despite reasons advanced by the NBA leadership, many Lawyers have expressed apprehensions over the change of this year’s AGC venue from Port Harcourt to Enugu. Why Enugu? Why not any other venue in the South-South? There are germane concerns about security in the South East, particularly because of the activities of IPOB/ESN, their Monday sit-at-home order etc. What logistics have you put in place to allay fears, and ensure the safety of AGC Attendees?

I’m pleased to report that the Conference Planning Committee has made significant strides, in our preparations to host Nigerian Lawyers in Enugu. We are well on track, to deliver an exceptional Conference experience.

The primary Conference venues, including the International Conference Centre (ICC) Enugu and the Okpara Square, are undergoing final checks and arrangements, to ensure they meet the highest standards for a gathering of this magnitude. We’re building a Conference village that can host a Conference with over 15,000 delegates, and we are confident in the capacity and facilities that we are putting in place. The Government of Enugu State is working tirelessly, in cooperation with the Planning Committee, to ensure that the State owned Conference Centre is ready to receive Nigerian Lawyers.

While we acknowledge that Enugu as a Conference city will be hosting it’s largest Conference ever, we are actively working to ensure sufficient rooms are available for all delegates. Our Committee is finalising arrangements for the seamless movement of delegates, including shuttle services from designated hotels to Conference venues, and robust plans for airport pickups. To ensure a world class Conference experience, we are in discussions to partner with an internet network provider to provide free wifi at all Conference venues, and also have put in place a comprehensive IT support team to facilitate smooth virtual participation and digital presentations.

On the issue of registration, you must have observed that our registration portal has been live for months, and we have a dedicated team managing the process efficiently, providing support to registrants.

There are concerns that Enugu may not have the requisite facilities and infrastructure to host a Conference of such magnitude, in terms of accommodation (also five-star hotels), breakout sessions, meeting rooms, transportation etc? How have you addressed this?

The decision to move the AGC from Port Harcourt to Enugu, while regrettable for some, was a principled and necessary one made by the NBA leadership. Enugu was chosen after a thorough evaluation of available options, considering several factors which include Infrastructure readiness, logistical feasibility, security assessment, accessibility, hospitality, etc. While we readily acknowledge that concerns exist, Enugu boasts of a recently commissioned International Conference Centre with significant capacity, coupled with a growing number of suitable hotels and ancillary facilities that can accommodate our numbers. In the build up to the AGC, the Enugu ICC has hosted a few large Conferences creditably well; we have had cause to identify areas that needed attention and the facility team on ground took remedial steps, all in preparation for the largest gathering of Lawyers anywhere in Africa. This was a critical factor, after the sudden change.

The infrastructure for transportation and general logistics, proved more adaptable within the available timeframe for the Conference. There are over 50 brand new buses dedicated by the State Government to ease movement logistics, and also taxi hailing services operate 24 hours in the city of Enugu.

The major Conference challenge we have in Nigeria, is the absence of a truly world class Conference facility that can host a Conference of the magnitude of Nigeria Bar Association Conference. Within the recent history of NBA Conferences, whether in Lagos, Port Harcourt or Abuja, the Conference Planning Committee has always resorted to building a Conference Village for over-flow viewing and break-out sessions. In Enugu, we have the same challenge and we are resorting to Marquees to complement the facilities at the International Conference Centre, in creating a Conference Village with all the needed infrastructure. This explains why the NBA Conference is capital intensive.

To put this in proper perspectives, the International Conference Centre (ICC) Enugu boasts a main hall with significant capacity, complemented by various breakout rooms and meeting spaces. We are building a Conference village that will host the Friendship Centre, Exhibition Park, Mammy Market, Break out sessions, President’s Dinner, Unbarred, etc. to ensure sufficient space for all events.

While Enugu may not boast of the number of five-star hotels as a commercial hub like Lagos, it has a good number of reputable hotels, including five-star options, and other high-quality hotels that can comfortably accommodate our delegates. Our strategy involves a mix of these hotels, and we are working with them to ensure competitive rates and excellent service. The Local Organising Committee ably led by Ikeazor Akaraiwe, SAN, is doing a wonderful job in assisting our colleagues to get comfortable accommodation within the city of Enugu. But, I must also advise that members who seek premium accommodation should make early reservations, because we all know that hotel rooms, like everything in life, is limited.

On transportation, we are working with local transport associations and private shuttle services to complement the buses provided by the Government of Enugu State, in order to ensure efficient movement for attendees. A dedicated AGC mobile application and information desk will be available to provide real-time updates on accommodation, transportation, and session schedules, easing navigation for delegates.

We are leaving no stone unturned, to ensure that delegates experience comfort and convenience throughout their stay.

What are the highlights of the Conference? The Keynote Speaker, Hon. Julius Malema is a world-renowned human rights activist. Why Malema? Who are some of the other Speakers and the topics they will address? What are the topics of some of the breakout sessions?

The 2025 AGC, promises an intellectually stimulating and engaging programme. The choice of Hon. Julius Malema, the dynamic leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in South Africa, as our Keynote Speaker is deliberate and significant. Malema is a globally recognised human rights activist and a compelling voice for economic liberation, social justice, and youth empowerment. His fiery and uncompromising stance against injustice, inequality, and pan- Africanism, resonates strongly with the “Stand Out, Stand Tall” theme. He embodies the courage to challenge the status quo, and the determination to advocate for the marginalised. His insights into socio-political activism, economic justice, and the role of legal professionals in driving change, will undoubtedly inspire and provoke robust discussions among Nigerian Lawyers. He is a disruptor, and we believe his message will challenge us to be more impactful.

The Chairman of the Opening Ceremony is the inimitable past President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR. We all know what he brings to the table, and we look forward to his opening remarks. We have an impressive lineup of local and international legal luminaries, thought leaders, and policymakers. While the full list and specific topics are being finalised, you can expect sessions on Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Law: Exploring the Impact of AI on Legal Practice, Ethics, and the Administration of Justice; Economic Diversification and Legal Sector Opportunities: Unpacking Legal Roles in Emerging Sectors, Fintech, and Sustainable Development; The Intersection between Security and Economic Development; Rethinking Political Questions and Adjudication; Disruptive AI; Values Vs Money; Breaking the Chains of Exclusion; Women in Leadership; Infrastructural Deficit, Funding, Development and Vandalism; Dirty Money; Globalisation and the Legal profession; Owning in a Changing Environment; Effective Workplace Compensation; Building the Future Firm; Citizens Rights and Securities Concern, etc.

To what extent has the imbroglio with the Rivers State Sole Administrator been sorted out, over his request that NBA returns the N300 million donation by Rivers Government under Governor Fubara?

The imbroglio with the Rivers State Sole Administrator over the N300 million donation, is an issue that the NBA leadership has addressed with clarity and firmness. There is nothing to be sorted out, as the donation was for specific items in support of the Conference, and we hope the issue has been put to rest. The NBA maintains that the N300 million was a donation of goodwill, and not a payment for hosting rights or any specific contractual obligation. It is customary for State Governments and other entities to support the AGC, as part of their corporate social responsibility and appreciation for the legal profession’s role in society. This support is generally unconditional.

Some Lawyers have complained that registration fee this year is exorbitant, and beyond the reach of most young Lawyers. How did your Committee arrive at this scale of fees? Was the financial hardship given adequate consideration, when fixing this year’s Conference fees? How many registrants do you have so far? What concessions do you have for Young Lawyers?

We understand the concerns expressed by some Lawyers regarding the registration fees, particularly young Lawyers facing financial hardship. But, we need to remind our colleagues that the President of the NBA, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN sought and obtained the resolution of the National Executive Council, to retain the 2024 early bird Conference Registration fees for the 2025 Conference. Also worthy of note is that, at the February 2025 NBA NEC meeting, the NBA President also sought and obtained NEC approval to extend the early bird fees by one month. All these proactive steps were taken, to encourage members to register for the Conference. The Conference fees are highly subsidised, and I can tell you why I say so. We understand the need to secure top-tier speakers, provide excellent venues, high-quality materials, Conference bags, and an overall seamless experience. The prevailing economic realities in the country, have significantly increased the cost of goods and services. The substantial costs associated with ensuring robust security, transportation, and accommodation arrangements for thousands of delegates. Our commitment to ensuring that the knowledge, networking opportunities, and overall experience, deliver immense value for the delegates. While we strive for affordability, compromising on quality and safety is not an option for an event of this magnitude. In other words, NBA has to go above and beyond to subsidise the NBA Conference for her members.

We are acutely aware of the challenges, faced by our young Lawyers. To mitigate the financial burden, we implemented a significantly reduced fee structure for Lawyers within their first 1-9 years of call, with further increases for higher years of call. We encouraged early registration with substantial discounts, to make it more accessible.

We have over 15,000 number of registrants so far, reflecting the excitement and anticipation for the Conference. While I cannot disclose precise figures at this moment, I can confirm that registrations are well above projections for this stage.

What side attractions and entertainment freebies should Lawyers look forward to at Enugu?

Beyond the serious business of law, we believe in fostering camaraderie and providing avenues for relaxation and enjoyment. Lawyers attending the AGC in Enugu can look forward the Cultural Night, which is an evening showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Enugu and Igboland, with music, dance, and traditional cuisine. The Friendship Centre, will provide daily entertainment for members. The NBA Dinner, is a ticketed formal networking event with entertainment. The Exhibition Booths will provide opportunities to explore legal tech solutions, publications, and other services. There will also be sporting activities and friendly competitions, to encourage fitness and interaction.

Did your Committee reach out to or invite Lawyers from other jurisdictions to this Conference?

Yes, our Committee has indeed, reached out to and invited Lawyers from other jurisdictions. We believe in fostering international legal collaboration, and cross-border learning. Invitations have been extended to Bar Associations, legal professionals, and eminent jurists from various countries across Africa, Europe, America, and Asia. We anticipate a significant number of international delegates, enriching the diversity of perspectives and discussions at the AGC.

There is a general complaint that the AGC usually ends up being just a Talk Shop, and in reality, no impact from the Conference is ever felt. That none of the resolutions made there, are never implemented by any of the three arms of Government. What will you do to change this narrative, and make the 2025 AGC impactful?

The perception that AGCs are merely “talk shops” without tangible impact is a longstanding concern, and it’s one we are determined to change for the 2025 AGC. We recognise that resolutions often gather dust. This year, our approach is different and we planned it intentionally as follows:

•Actionable Recommendations: Every session is structured to conclude with concrete, actionable recommendations. Our rapporteurs are specifically tasked with synthesising these into clear, implementable proposals.

•Dedicated Implementation Committee: Immediately following the Conference, a dedicated “AGC 2025 Implementation Committee” will be constituted. This Committee will be charged with actively engaging the relevant arms of Government, regulatory bodies, and stakeholders, to push for the adoption and implementation of resolutions. This will not be a passive body; it will be an active lobby and monitoring group.

•Public Advocacy and Follow-Up: We will intensify our public advocacy efforts, using various platforms to highlight key resolutions and pressure for their implementation. Regular updates on the status of implemented resolutions, will be shared with the Bar.

•Partnerships: We are forging stronger partnerships with civil society organisations, media, and other advocacy groups, to amplify our voice and create a united front for change.

•Impact Measurement: We intend to develop a framework for measuring the impact of the AGC resolutions, allowing us to track progress and hold relevant parties accountable.

You are also Chairman of NBA Remuneration Committee which many perceive as well intentioned. But, it does appear that enforcement and implementation are posing challenges to the actualisation of the initiative. Kindly, shed some light on what the Committee has done so far, in realising the mandate to ensure that Lawyers are commensurately remunerated for their work.

My work in the NBA Remuneration Committee is one that is personal to me, and which I am very passionate about. As Chairman of the NBA Remuneration Committee, I share the sentiment that while the initiative is well-intentioned, enforcement and implementation pose significant challenges. The Committee’s mandate is crucial in ensuring that Lawyers are commensurately remunerated for their work, thereby upholding the dignity of the profession and ensuring its sustainability. The Committee members take this mandate as a privilege, a rare opportunity to be part of the team that has the mandate to elevate the economic status of each member of the legal profession.

Upon inauguration, we embarked on an aggressive campaign to sensitise Lawyers, clients, and the general public about the provisions of the Remuneration Order. This includes online meetings, webinars, publications, and social media campaigns. To our greatest surprise, if not consternation, over 80% of Lawyers did not know about the Remuneration Order 2023, and even among those who knew about it, many did not have a copy. So, we began with sharing soft copies of the Order to every Lawyer, every Branch and every stakeholder. We wrote to Banks, Governors, Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government, the Judiciary, Insurance Companies, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Professional Associations, NGOs, etc, to call their attention to the existence of the Order and the mandatory nature of the prescriptions therein, including the unethical nature of the breach thereof.

We are actively collaborating with NBA Branches across the country, to establish monitoring units at the local level. These units are crucial for monitoring compliance, and receiving complaints.

We have consistently emphasised the provisions of the Order that, charging below the minimum prescribed fees is professional misconduct that can attract disciplinary sanctions by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC). We are encouraging Lawyers to report instances of undercutting, or non-compliance. We are engaging with key stakeholders, including Government agencies, corporate bodies, and private individuals, and urging them to comply in their dealings with Lawyers.

In all this, we have had good news and some challenges. The challenges include the excuse of current economic realities that sometimes pressure Lawyers to accept fees in violation of the Order; a pervasive culture of undercutting, particularly among some segments of the Bar; Despite the efforts of the Committee, some Lawyers still do not appreciate the enforcement mechanisms; Lawyers’ unwillingness to report colleagues or clients who flout the Order without fear of reprisal; and many more.

The good news is that the NBA under the leadership of Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, has given the Committee sufficient support to strengthen enforcement and actualisation. The Committee is focusing on working closely with the LPDC to ensure prompt and decisive action against proven cases of non-compliance, creating a more accessible and confidential reporting mechanism for Lawyers to report violations without fear, persistent sensitisation and education for all stakeholders on the benefits of fair remuneration, gathering data on compliance and non-compliance to refine our strategies and identify hotspots, emphasising to stakeholders that adherence to the Remuneration Order protects their interests by ensuring quality legal services.

My best memory of this service to the Bar, is the day my phone was credited with N3,000 call credit. I didn’t know how it came about, until I received a call from a colleague who said his gesture of gratitude was to thank the Remuneration Committee for making it possible for him to receive his highest fees for property conveyancing since he started practice. I felt elated as it meant that, the impact of the work we are doing is beginning be felt by our colleagues. That made my day.

The next best memory was when we received communication from the court, asking for our opinion on the professional fees payable to a Lawyer. In that case, the court had determined that the Defendant engaged the Counsel for specific instructions, that the job was performed, but that parties did not agree on professional fees payable for the brief. Our Committee made our recommendation to the court. Again, this showed the Committee that the awareness and sensitisation programme is being well received.

We acknowledge that more needs to be done, and we remain committed to doing more in actualising the mandate of ensuring that every Lawyer receives fair compensation for their invaluable services, contributing to a more dignified and sustainable legal profession in Nigeria.

Thank you.

Thank you, Learned Silk.