Zenytal Gardens Relaunched as Africa’s Smartest City Vision Takes Shape

Jolayemi James

In a bold move that signals a new era for urban living in Africa, Zenytal Properties Limited has officially relaunched Zenytal Gardens located in Eleranigbe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, in grand style, unveiling an ambitious vision to build Africa’s smartest city. This development merges innovation, sustainability, and community living like never before.

The relaunch of the estate, in collaboration with the Peak Performance Business Network (PPBN), drew key stakeholders and industry leaders from the real estate sector. The event showcased the cutting-edge plans for Zenytal Gardens and outlined how the estate will serve as the Launchpad for a broader vision that transcends traditional real estate development.

Speaking at the event, Afolayan Abiodun David, MD/CEO of Zenytal Properties, reaffirmed the company’s unwavering vision to provide genuine and profitable real estate opportunities while building Africa’s smartest city. “Zenytal Gardens is not just another estate. It is the future, a smart, secure, and sustainable city powered by cutting-edge technology,” he remarked. “With features such as automated gate entry, AI-powered security, solar-powered street lighting, smart sewage systems, and fire alarm networks, Zenytal Gardens stands as a model for what urban living should look like in the 21st century.”

Also present at the event was Dr. Kazeem Yekini, President of PPBN, who described Zenytal Properties as a “trusted partner with a proven track record.” He lauded the company for its consistent delivery and transparency in the real estate sector, citing its success in launching 8 estates in 2 years, with 3 already allocated and 2 more scheduled for allocation next month.

Zenytal Gardens, strategically located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, lies within proximity to major developments such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the proposed Lekki International Airport, and Alaro City, making it a premium investment hotspot. With its Government Allocation (C of O) title and inclusive pricing (covering infrastructure, legal documentation, and survey), investors are guaranteed peace of mind and massive returns. The estate offers flexible payment plans across 300sqm, 500sqm, and 3000sqm plot sizes, with a starting initial deposit of just N3,000,000.

The relaunch signals Zenytal Properties’ continued commitment to transforming Nigeria’s real estate landscape through innovation, credibility, and community-centric development. To learn more or invest in Zenytal Gardens, visit www.zenytalproperties.com.