  • Wednesday, 23rd July, 2025

Zenytal Gardens Relaunched as Africa’s Smartest City Vision Takes Shape

Featured | 2 days ago

Jolayemi James

In a bold move that signals a new era for urban living in Africa, Zenytal Properties Limited has officially relaunched Zenytal Gardens located in Eleranigbe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, in grand style, unveiling an ambitious vision to build Africa’s smartest city. This development merges innovation, sustainability, and community living like never before.

The relaunch of the estate, in collaboration with the Peak Performance Business Network (PPBN), drew key stakeholders and industry leaders from the real estate sector. The event showcased the cutting-edge plans for Zenytal Gardens and outlined how the estate will serve as the Launchpad for a broader vision that transcends traditional real estate development.

Speaking at the event, Afolayan Abiodun David, MD/CEO of Zenytal Properties, reaffirmed the company’s unwavering vision to provide genuine and profitable real estate opportunities while building Africa’s smartest city. “Zenytal Gardens is not just another estate. It is the future, a smart, secure, and sustainable city powered by cutting-edge technology,” he remarked. “With features such as automated gate entry, AI-powered security, solar-powered street lighting, smart sewage systems, and fire alarm networks, Zenytal Gardens stands as a model for what urban living should look like in the 21st century.”

Also present at the event was Dr. Kazeem Yekini, President of PPBN, who described Zenytal Properties as a “trusted partner with a proven track record.” He lauded the company for its consistent delivery and transparency in the real estate sector, citing its success in launching 8 estates in 2 years, with 3 already allocated and 2 more scheduled for allocation next month.

Zenytal Gardens, strategically located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, lies within proximity to major developments such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the proposed Lekki International Airport, and Alaro City, making it a premium investment hotspot. With its Government Allocation (C of O) title and inclusive pricing (covering infrastructure, legal documentation, and survey), investors are guaranteed peace of mind and massive returns. The estate offers flexible payment plans across 300sqm, 500sqm, and 3000sqm plot sizes, with a starting initial deposit of just N3,000,000.

The relaunch signals Zenytal Properties’ continued commitment to transforming Nigeria’s real estate landscape through innovation, credibility, and community-centric development. To learn more or invest in Zenytal Gardens, visit www.zenytalproperties.com.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.