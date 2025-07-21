We’ll Expand Buhari’s Micro Pension Scheme, Says PenCom DG

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms. Omolola Owoloworaran, has vowed to expand the Micro Pension Scheme implemented by late President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Owoloworaran, who disclosed this Monday shortly after she condoled with Buhari’s family in Daura over his demise, said she owed the former Nigerian leader a duty to build and expand the scheme.

She explained that late President Buhari launched the Micro Pension Scheme and ensured that all Nigerians, particularly the less privileged have access to their living wage.

She said: “We owe it to him now that he is gone, to ensure that we expand the micro pension scheme to build on the vision that he helped to implement in 2019, ensuring that there is fairness in the pension system.”

The PenCom DG, however, described late President Buhari as one of the most honest Nigerian politicians who served the country diligently, with integrity and honour.

She stressed that Buhari’s death is a national loss because he was a great leader and “a treasure to this great nation” who transformed the Nigerian pension industry and other spheres of the country.

“I always say he is one of the most honest politicians this country has ever had. He was a great leader. In PenCom in particular, he did a lot to support the pension industry.

“During his time, he cared a lot about the millions of Nigerians who were struggling, particularly the poor,” the PenCom Director-General added.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the former Nigerian president, Owoloworaran asked God to forgive his imperfections and grant his soul eternal peace.