WAEC Debunks Rumours of 2025 WASSCE Cancellation

Funmi Ogundare

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, weekend , denied widespread rumours circulating on social media that the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates has been cancelled.

Acting Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Moyosola Adesina, in a statement, described the claim as false and the work of mischief-makers, stressing that the examination has not been cancelled and that marking of scripts had already been completed.

“Results are expected to be released on or before Thursday August 4,” she said.

The viral misinformation, dated Saturday, July 19, alleged that the Federal Ministry of Education and WAEC had nullified the exam due to large-scale malpractice, including coordinated question leaks and unauthorised digital dissemination of materials.

The council, Adesina noted, refuted the existence of any such directive and emphasised that all official communication from it is only disseminated through its verified platforms and accredited media outlets.

“We urge stakeholders and the general public to disregard the said publication,” she said

She reaffirmed the council’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of its examinations and warned against the spread of false information intended to incite panic among candidates and parents.