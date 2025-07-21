University of Maiduguri Alumni, Students Reject Renaming Institution after Buhari

Wale Igbintade

Alumni and students of the University of Maiduguri as well as concerned indigenes of Borno State have rejected the renaming of the institution to Muhammadu Buhari University by President Bola Tinubu to immortalise the immediate past president.

The renaming, announced at a special Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held in Buhari’s honour on July 17, has drawn widespread criticism both within and outside the university.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, July 17, 2025, during an expanded Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja announced the renaming of the university after Buhari in honour of the former Nigerian leader.

Projecting their argument, the groups in a joint public petition addressed to President Tinubu, said the university is more than just a name, as it is a powerful symbol of resilience, academic excellence, and cultural heritage — especially in the face of insecurity that once threatened the North-east region.

They, therefore, recommended that President Tinubu rename either the Federal University of transportation, Daura or the Army University Biu after the late leader due to his ancestral links and background as a former military officer.

The groups solicited support from the general public to sign up supporting the protest by the alumni and students groups.

So far, about nine thousand people have signed the petition which has been trending within the past 48 hours.

Their petition read: “We, the alumni, students, and concerned citizens, write this heartfelt appeal to Your Excellency regarding the recent decision to rename the University of Maiduguri to Muhammadu Buhari University.

“With the deepest respect to the memory and legacy of the late President Muhammadu Buhari — a man whose contributions to Nigeria remain indelible — we believe that renaming the University of Maiduguri does not align with the sentiments of its core stakeholders and the enduring identity the institution has built over the decades.

“The University of Maiduguri is more than just a name. It is a powerful symbol of resilience, academic excellence, and cultural heritage — especially in the face of insecurity that once threatened the North-East region. The name “University of Maiduguri” resonates deeply with the people it serves and reflects the institution’s strategic importance in national development, peacebuilding, and intellectual advancement in Northern Nigeria.

“For over 40 years, this great institution has produced leaders, scholars, diplomats, scientists, and patriots who proudly identify as UNIMAID alumni. Its name is a source of pride not just in Nigeria but across Africa and the global academic community.

“We respectfully request Your Excellency to reconsider and reverse the renaming of the University of Maiduguri. While we hold the memory of President Muhammadu Buhari in high regard, we believe his name can be immortalized through alternative national monuments, research institutes, or legacy projects that will not alter the historic identity of a university so beloved by its community.

“In this regard, we respectfully propose that the Federal University of Transportation, Daura — a relatively new and highly symbolic institution located in former President Buhari’s hometown — could be considered for renaming. This would serve as a more fitting tribute, rooted in personal legacy, regional pride, and national relevance. Also, considering his background as a retired military general, the Nigerian Army University Biu, stands out as another fitting institution that could be renamed in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari. It reflects both his military heritage and his contributions to national leadership.

“Preserving this name is not a political position; it is a plea for continuity, emotional attachment, and the integrity of a brand that has stood the test of time and conflict. Let us honor both the legacy of former President Buhari and the soul of UNIMAID — without erasing the identity of either.

“We trust in your wisdom, fairness, and commitment to national unity and stakeholder engagement.”

Recall that the university’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had also strongly rejected Tinubu’s move to rename the institution after President Buhari

In a statement released by the Chairman of the UNIMAID chapter of ASUU, Dr. Abubakar Mshelia Saidu, described the decision as “politically motivated,” and a “brazen affront” to the university’s legacy, history, and academic integrity.

The union said it was mobilising its Congress, veterans, and extended executive council to resist the move.

“This action is not merely shocking; it desecrates the sanctity of our alma mater,” the union said, especially as “the university prepares to mark its 50th anniversary under the widely respected ‘UNIMAID’ identity.

ASUU warned that the decision amounts to sacrificing the institution’s hard-earned reputation for political patronage.

The statement also noted that public outrage is mounting, and ASUU’s response would be “unequivocal, forceful, and commanding.”

While calling for collective resistance, the union emphasised that it will respond intellectually and factually, urging members and the public to contribute views ahead of upcoming deliberations.

“We must articulate our adamant opposition and demand the immediate reversal of this ill-conceived and deeply offensive decision,” the union declared.

UNIMAID is a leading federal university in Nigeria, founded in 1975, and noted for maintaining academic excellence despite ongoing insecurity in the North-east.

Those opposed to the renaming argue that Buhari already has multiple public institutions named after him, especially in Borno State, stressing that this latest move is unnecessary and divisive.