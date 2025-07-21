  • Monday, 21st July, 2025

Top Stars Begin Title Chase at 46th CBN Senior Tennis

With the draws chart of the 46th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) annual Senior Tennis Championship  released on Sunday, action will begin today in the men and women’s singles categories of the tournament serving off at the tennis courts of the package “B”of the Moshood Abiola Stadium,  Abuja.

The doubles events  will commence on Tuesday at the same venue. 

The men’s singles will feature  Round of 64  while the women’s singles is round of 32.. The men’s and women’s doubles will be decided in the Round of 16 and same Round of 16 applies to the wheelchair category.

Some of the top players expected in action include; Sylvester Emmanuel, Imeh Joseph, Aanu Aiyegbusi, Oyinlomo Quadri and the women’s singles defending Champion, Mary-Love Edward among others.

Acting Director, Corporate Communications of CBN, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, reaffirmed the apex bank’s continued support for the championship. 

The tournament which started with the qualifiers on Friday, 18 July, will end  on Saturday, 26 July, 2025.

