Team Fadairo/Udeme Crowned Champions, to Represent Nigeria at World Finals

The 2025 edition of the International Pairs Golf Competition wrapped up in thrilling fashion over the weekend at the prestigious Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, with the duo of Julius Fadairo and Essiet Udeme clinching the top prize. The pair emerged champions after posting a combined total of 74 stableford points over 36 holes.

Donning the jersey of Seplat Energy, the wining pair opened their campaign with 36 points and closed with 38 points, edging out a highly competitive field to claim the coveted first-place position.

With the win, Fadairo and Udeme will fly Nigeria’s flag at the International Pairs World Finals, at the renowned Sun City Golf Resort in South Africa in October.

Sponsored by Seplat Energy, Pepsi, Suzuki by CFAO, RwandAir, and True Blue Energy, the fiercely contested tournament also saw the team of Ganiyu and Eddie secure the second spot with a total of 70 stableford points tying Nsenobong Akpabio and Edidiong Idiong who also recorded 70 points.

In fourth place were Madudu and Orok, while Walter and Onofiok rounded out the top five finishers of this year’s competition.

In the guest category, ex-international footballer Jonathan Akpoborie came out on top, finishing with a total of 54 points over two days.

Speaking after the event, Remi Olukoya, Nigeria’s representative for International Pairs expressed satisfaction with the tournament’s turnout and reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing future editions.

“We are committed to continually improving the quality of our events to give participants a memorable experience,” Olukoya said.

He also expressed gratitude to the sponsors; Seplat Energy, Pepsi, Suzuki by CFAO, RwandAir, and True Blue Energy for their continued support and fruitful partnership.