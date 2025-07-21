Solewant Group Industrial Park Making Nigeria the Hub for Coated Pipes in Africa

Mohammed Ibrahim

With the inauguration of an ultra-modern Pipe Bend Multi-Layer Pipe Coating Plant, Solewant Group’s state-of-the-art industrial park and Africa’s largest-pipe coating facility, spanning 132,000 square meters in Alode, Eleme Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State, has become a game changer in the federal government’s efforts to make Nigeria the hub of steel pipe manufacturing in Africa.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Pipe Bend Coating Plant, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Solewant Group, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi explained that the Modern pipe bend coating plant, provides reliable multi-layer coating protection on non-linear steel pipe structures, including but not limited to, Buckle arrestors, Pipe Bends, Pipeline Field Joints, short run pipeline, pipeline spools, pipeline Risers, pipeline Tie ins, Tie backs and to mention but a few in accordance with the current ISO Standards. He added that Solewant Group has been innovating and impacting industries for 25 years.

According to him, several years ago, they identified a critical challenge, that irregular shaped pipeline fittings often suffer from inadequate coating protection, leading to coating failures, corrosion of pipelines, pipeline Leaks, revenue loss and environmental damage.

In addressing these concerns and major issues, he said the company’s team of innovators and engineers, in partnership with Euro-American OEMs, who were on ground during the official commissioning, developed and built a state-of-the-art Pipe Bend Coating Plant at the Solewant Group Industrial Park in Eleme, Onne, Nigeria. “The facility enables us to apply multi-layer coating systems with precision and accuracy, ensuring enhanced protection, Reduced maintenance, Increased pipeline integrity,” he said.

With this cutting-edge technology, they are committed to delivering high-quality solutions, by providing end- to-end pipeline solutions to oil, gas and water industrial assets owners.

He explained that other facilities within Solewant Group’s industrial park include a multi-layer pipe-coating plant, concrete weight coating plant, steel pipe manufacturing and metal fabrication facility, pipe storage and preservation area, and laboratory.

He declared that Solewant Group, which was established 25 years ago, has delivered over 100 high-impact projects to international oil companies (IOCs ) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC ) companies, including the manufacturing of steel pipes, anti- corrosion and mechanical protection on steel pipes, protection of pipeline field joints, and fabrication of pipes for over two decades, making Solewant Group a leading African provider of coated steel pipes to oil and gas industries.

Speaking on advancing Local Content, Solewant’s Group CEO said: “The Group has significantly contributed to Nigeria’s local content development by establishing Africa’s largest pipe coating plant, capable of providing three working shifts during production. This reduces reliance on imports and handling diverse and enhances in-country capacity”.

According to him, by offering world-class pipeline coating solutions and now providing multi-layer coating systems on non- linear steel structures that comply with ISO 2016, Solewant Group has bolstered Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves and contributed to the nation’s industrial growth.

He spoke about the challenges experienced so far, saying that: “The Solewant Group has navigated significant challenges on its journey to becoming a leader in the oil and gas industry. This includes stiff competition from multinational companies.” Ewanehi stated that the Solewant Group faced fierce rivalry from multinational corporations.

To compete globally, Ewanehi stated that the company focused on innovation, adherence to international standard organisation (ISO) specifications, by adopting cutting-edge solutions, such as automation of our factories, establishment of multi- layer coating protection of linear and nonlinear pipeline technologies, which cater to the specific demands of Africa’s oil and gas environment.

He noted that establishing state-of-the-art industrial area spanning 132,000 square meters involved significant financial and logistical hurdle, pointing out that Solewant overcame these challenges by leveraging on partnerships, advanced project management and a commitment to long-term value creation for its clients.

“The oil and gas sector in Nigeria lacked robust local manufacturing and service capabilities. Solewant Group invested in creating Africa’s largest pipe coating plant and advanced facilities to reduce dependency on imports and enhance Nigeria’s industrial capacity,” he said.

He added that the achievements underscored Solewant Group’s resilience and innovation.

“This has positioned the group as a key player in Africa’s energy transition. The insights gained through overcoming these challenges provide invaluable lessons for industry stakeholders. At Solewant Group, innovation drives everything we do. From Manufacturing, addressing coating challenges on pipelines, on complex pipe fittings to delivering Africa’s most advanced pipeline solutions, we remain committed to quality, reliability, and sustainability. With our cutting-edge technologies and deep industry expertise, we are providing, protecting pipelines, preserving assets, and powering the future of oil and gas infrastructure,” Ewanehi explained.

Speaking at the event, an elated Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, commended Solewant Group for unveiling an ultra-modern pipe bend coating plant.

Represented by the General Manager, Capacity Building Development, NCDMB, Esueme Kikile, Ogbe noted that Solewant Group has largely contributed in boosting the oil and gas industry. That Solewant Group has become an example of an in- country capacity building creator to Nigerian Content Development.

Ogbe said with the initiative, the firm has become a major service company in pipe coating, in pipe manufacturing, pipe coating and now providing reliable multi-layer coating systems on nonlinear steel pipe structures in the country.

On the benefit of promoting local content in the industry, Ogbe said; “NCDMB is encouraged by this action, because at NCDMB our mandate is very clear, to build the capacities of Nigerian people and Nigerian companies to participate actively in the oil and gas industry.

“So, what Solewant has done today is just a manifestation of NCDMB’s continuous campaign to invest locally in Nigeria, to ensure that local companies have opportunities to play in the areas where international companies are playing,” he added.

On his part, Chairman of PETAN, Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, said the initiative will massively impact on the oil and gas industry, as it helps to stop all forms of leakages, corrosion and loss of crude oil and gas and other hydrocarbons.

Ogunsanya who was represented by the Chairman of GGI International Nigeria Limited, Engr. Innocent Akuvue, noted that the benefits of the plant to the country are numerous, stressing that as PETAN members, they build in-country capacities, provide job opportunities to engineers, technicians and artisans which enhances the economy of the nation.

“This is what we are preaching. PETAN is building capacities in-country; PETAN is building specialisation in-country, and this is what it is; you can see what happened today. One of us, proudly a member of PETAN, has demonstrated in-country capacity, in-country innovation, in-country creativity. The initiative is a boost to Nigerian Content; that is why you have the key officers of NCDMB here today,” he added.

Today, Solewant Group operates diversified portfolios, namely – Solewant Nigeria Limited, Pipe and Metals Industries Limited, Field Joint Coating Limited, Solewant Specialty Protective Coatings and Paints Limited, as well as Solewant Energy Institute. Solewant’s multi-layer pipe coating plant is strategically located in Alode-Eleme- Onne, within Nigeria’s oil and gas corridor.

The facility is designed to handle high-volume manufacturing of steel pipes and coating products, fabrication and coating application solutions —fusion bonded epoxy (FBE), three-layer polyethylene (3LPE), and 3-to-5-layer polypropylene (5LPP) to concrete weight coating systems, field joint systems, insulation, Cathodic protection (CP) systems and Energy training solutions.

Equipped with world-class Euro American technologies, from the company’s Dutch partners, KEMA Coatings (Canada), Raychem RPG of Indian, CANUSA CPS of Canada, this commissioning altered the landscape of Nigeria’s industrial capabilities.

The company’s growing reputation has led to a surge in contracts from key players like Shell, Chevron, EXXONMOBIL, TOTAL Energies, First E&P, NLNG, NGIC, and other clients.

At a time when the world demanded more sustainable and efficient energy systems, Solewant Group responded with innovation, integrity, and impact.

Meanwhile, Solewant Group is hosting the 9th Energy Summit in Onne, themed “Emerging Technologies and the Future of Sustainable Energy Development in Africa,” on November 27 and 28, 2025. In recent years, Solewant Group has continued to break new grounds. From acquiring its first set of painting and coating equipment to executing its first contracts for oil and gas operators, Solewant Group has demonstrated what resilience looked like in practice.

.Ibrahim, a Nigerian Content analyst, writes from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State

