Sandra Odige Receives Honorary Doctorate in Chichester United kingdom

Sandra Odige, esteemed media entrepreneur, visionary fashion leader, and CEO of La Mode Group UK, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Media and Communications by Myles Leadership University.

The prestigious ceremony was held at the historic Chichester Cathedral in West Sussex, United Kingdom on July 19th.

This remarkable honour recognizes Odige’s outstanding contributions to media, fashion, communication and cultural advocacy over the past decade. As the Publisher and Founder of La Mode Magazine and a trailblazer for women in media, Sandra has reshaped the fashion media landscape with bold storytelling, purpose-driven campaigns, and a global platform that champions inclusion, empowerment and African excellence.

From launching La Mode Magazine in 2011 while still in banking, to building La Mode Group UK into an international brand, Sandra Odige has consistently combined creativity, leadership and vision.

Her work in media and communications has not only influenced industry trends but has also empowered underrepresented voices through initiatives like the Green October Event and Disability Inclusion Campaigns.

“This recognition is deeply humbling,” said Odige during the ceremony. “It reaffirms my lifelong mission to use media as a tool for transformation. I’m grateful for the journey, the challenges and the global community that continues to support and amplify our message.”

The honorary doctorate from Myles Leadership University places Sandra Odige among a select group of leaders recognized for shaping the future of media and communication across borders.