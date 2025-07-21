  • Wednesday, 23rd July, 2025

PWAN Group Urges Clients with Complaints to Reach Out for Prompt Resolution

Featured | 3 days ago

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Nigeria’s leading real estate network marketing and development conglomerate, PWAN Group, has called on clients experiencing any form of challenge—particularly regarding plot allocation—to reach out directly to the company for urgent resolution.


The appeal was made by the Acting Group Managing Director of PWAN Group, Prof. Julius Oyedemi, while addressing journalists in Lagos yesterday, in response to growing concerns from some clients over delays in plot allocation.


“We are fully committed to promptly resolving any challenges or complaints our esteemed clients may have,” Prof. Oyedemi stated. “Any of our clients experiencing issues should feel free to contact the office of the Acting Group Managing Director directly for immediate attention.”
He emphasised that PWAN Group remains committed to transparency, accountability, and lawful business conduct, and reaffirmed the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction across its network of over 63 affiliate companies.


In a bid to ensure faster resolution, Prof. Oyedemi urged aggrieved clients to send their complaints directly to his office via the email: pwangroupcomplaints@juliusoyedemi.com.


The call for direct engagement comes amid efforts by the company to rebuild client confidence following complaints about allocation delays.
According to Prof. Oyedemi, while PWAN has served over 300,000 satisfied clients, fewer than 20% have experienced delays, which he attributed to operational challenges that the company is currently addressing.


“As with any large-scale operation, we face some hurdles,” he said. “But rest assured, we are optimising our processes. Our affiliate companies are actively allocating plots, and our teams are working tirelessly to ensure all outstanding issues are resolved in record time.”
PWAN Group, renowned for its innovative real estate solutions and expansive network of realtors, continues to maintain its position as a pioneer in the sector, assuring stakeholders of its unwavering commitment to service excellence.

