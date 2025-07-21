Prestige Media Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Honours Otinwa for Exceptional Service

Funmi Ogundare

As part of its 10th anniversary celebration, Prestige Media Concept, a leading voice in media and community recognition, Monday, honoured the Chief Whip of Surulere Legislative Arm and Chairman, Lagos State Chief Whip Forum, Hon. Eric Eninla Otinwa, for his outstanding contributions to society and meaningful difference in the community.

Speaking at the award presentation in Lagos, Hon. Oluwakemi Oni, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Media Concept and convener of the award initiative, emphasised on the purpose of the awards and the criteria used in selecting recipients.

“We recognise people who are positively impacting lives whether in our immediate environment, in Nigeria, or globally.

We have had honorees from America, Canada, and many other parts of the world,” she said.

Otinwa, she noted, is being recognised for his ongoing contributions to local governance and community development, adding that this marks the second time he has received the award, underscoring his consistency and dedication to public service.

“Hon. Otinwa has done a lot for his local government,” Oni explained. “From his first recognition to this second, his work has continued to speak for him. People in the community acknowledge his impact. Recently, he even launched a book within the local government, a significant move that shows his commitment to education and civic development.”

While acknowledging that no public servant is perfect, Oni gave Otinwa high marks for his efforts.

“I wouldn’t give him 100 per cent, but I would definitely rate him at 95 per cent. He’s doing well, and people are noticing,” she added.

Speaking after receiving the recognition, Otinwa expressed his gratitude for what he described as a thoughtful award, adding that such gestures not only encourage leaders but also highlight the importance of legacy in public service.

“I thank Prestige Media Concept for this thoughtful award. They have thought it wise to recognise me, and I do not take it for granted,” he said.

Addressing both incoming and outgoing local government councillors, he emphasised the importance of documentation and historical preservation in public office.

"While you're in office, document. Do research. There will always be history, and what we leave behind is what others coming after us will pick up from. Even from your little office, you can get things done and create something lasting," he stated.

