Police Retirees Protest Continued Inclusion in PENCOM

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Retired police officers in Plateau State on Monday stormed the state police headquarters, protesting what they described as ill-treatment by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for their continued inclusion in the Contributory Pension Scheme (PENCOM).

The retired officers, who turned out in large numbers chanting ‘Remove us from PENCOM,’ said they were protesting to fight for their rights that have been infringed upon.

The protesters, comprising retired men and women of the force, carried placards with different inscriptions and dressed in black attire.

Presenting their letter of complaint to the Plateau State Police Commissioner, Emmanuel Adesina, the retirees said the Nigerian government has used them and dumped them, forcing them to become beggars and succumb to various illnesses.

According to the state chairman of the retirees, Ayuba Gora, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, the Nigerian Police has no regard for them, making it difficult for them to survive and support their families.

He said: “We are supposed to be senior citizens but sadly, we have become beggars. We have been trying all we could to get out of Contributory Pension Scheme but it seems our efforts are all in vain.

“Most of us here are hypertensive because the force has relegated us to the background. They don’t want us anymore. They feel we should all die and we are not happy about it. How can a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) receive N34,000? How can a retired Inspector receive N15,000 with the prevailing economy in the country?

“We find it difficult to stomach these problems that we’ve been facing for years. We’re dying by the day. We’re facing numerous health challenges, including osteoarthritis, hypertension, diabetes, rheumatism and others.”

Responding to the protesters, the state Commissioner of Police, Adesina, told the retirees that their complaints would be delivered to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and assured them that their cry will be heard.