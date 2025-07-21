Police Approves Tactical Command Base for Edo Community to Tackle Rising Wave of Kidnapping, Other Violent Crimes

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The hierarchy of the Edo State Police Command have approved the location of a Police Tactical Command at Iviukhua Community in Agenebode to tackle incessant kidnappings and other violent crimes against the inhabitants of the community.

Inhabitants of Iviukhua and neighbouring villages have been confronting incessant herdsmen attacks, particularly on their farms, with several villagers abducted, a few others injured, and some others in rare circumstances, killed by the attackers.

Iviukhua Community and its adjoining neighbours in Agenebode, who were full of appreciation to the Edo State Police Command, also averred that the security situation in the area previously posed a threat to their economic, agricultural, and tourism potentials.

The leadership of the community averred that their demand for the location of the Tactical Police Base in the community was not unconnected to the heightened security situation in the area.

In a letter of appreciation to the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, dated Saturday, 19th July 2025, the President General of Iviukhua Community Associations, Most Senior High Chief Kennedy Izuagbe, said: “With the full authority of the Onogie of Iviukhua, High Chief Saliu Sule Izuagbe, the cherished President General of our Community, Most Senior High Chief Dr. Kennedy Izuagbe, and Amb. Adamu Azimeyeh Emozozo, former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Brazil, Paraguay, and Bolivia, who chairs the Iviukhua Security Council, we thank you most sincerely on behalf of the community for graciously approving our application for a police formation in our dear community.

“Your physical visit today to our community and subsequent communication of the Edo State Police Command’s approval of a Tactical Police Command in our community has thrown the community and the neighbouring communities into wild jubilation. We would like to assure you that your approval of this Command to address the security challenges in our community, Egori communities, and the adjoining communities remains a legacy that you will forever refer to as a very bright spot in your career.”

The Iviukhua community, the letter stated, commits to cooperating with the office of the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, to ensure a seamless takeoff of the Base.

“It will delight you to know that all facilities in the building housing the Command are currently being fine-tuned to world-class standards to encourage optimal performance of the Command. Our community is known for uncommon hospitality. As an excellent host, we assure you that your men shall have a full taste of this hospitality,” they assured.