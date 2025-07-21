Obi Thanks Nigerians for Goodwill Messages on His 64 Birthday

. Obidients donate N500,000 to 100 patients in Sokoto

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Former Anambra State governor and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, has commanded Nigerians for wishing him well on his 64th birthday.

This is just as The Obidient Movement in Sokoto State donated N500,000 to over 100 hospitalised patients at the Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital in Sokoto, as part of the celebrations to mark Obi’s birthday.

Obi in a statement said: ‘’From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank everyone for the outpouring of goodwill and birthday wishes I received worldwide.

‘’I remain deeply grateful to all who marked the day in one way or another, not to mention Nigerian youths, the Obidient family and the members of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, renowned for their apostolate to the poor.’’

According to Obi, ‘’As for me, while I deeply appreciate the gestures of celebration, I must once again reiterate that I do not personally celebrate birthdays. I recall vividly when I turned 50, during my time as Governor. Many institutions and individuals approached me with elaborate plans for the occasion.

‘’One institution generously offered to build a house for me in the village. When I asked for the estimated cost, they said it would be N120 million. I humbly requested that the funds be redirected to build classrooms in three educational institutions at Agulu, Ekwulobia and Abatete. They obliged-and the impact was far-reaching.

‘’Another group had budgeted N20 million for a lavish party. I graciously asked them to consider using the funds to purchase desktop computers for schools. Their eventual donation of 200 desktops was distributed to schools across the state, enhancing learning for many students.’’

He said that ‘’in a similar spirit of redirection, another organisation, which intention had originally been to celebrate me, ended up donating buses, which we distributed to institutions in need, including one that went to the legendary Old Rangers Association.

‘’This has been my consistent approach over the years. On each birthday, I use the opportunity to redirect goodwill towards causes that uplift others.

‘’As I turned 64 years old yesterday(Saturday), I must confess that the current state of our nation makes the idea of personal merriment even more difficult to contemplate. The scale of suffering and deprivation among our people weighs heavily on the conscience. This is why I have once again requested that all those who wish to celebrate me should instead channel their resources towards helping the poor or supporting our struggling health and educational institutions.

‘’On my part, I have chosen this day to renew my personal commitment to continue supporting the institutions of state in the best way I can, especially those that directly serve the people.

‘’Providentially, I was in Rome, at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and the Martyrs, and my birthday coincided with this visit. I used this sacred opportunity, as I always do when I am in Nigeria, to remember you all in prayer. I, especially prayed for our beloved country, Nigeria, that God may touch the hearts of our leaders, and awaken in them to the realisation that public funds are meant for the public good.

‘’May we all find strength and grace to keep striving for a more just, compassionate, and equitable society. Thank you, once again,’’ he stated.