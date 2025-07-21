NANTA President Condemns Dollar Only Ticket Sales by Foreign Airlines

Chinedu Eze

The President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mr. Yinka Folami, has excoriated some foreign airlines that sell dollar-only tickets in the country, saying that it infringes on global practices, describing it as an exercise that is direct affront on Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Folami also described cross-border trading as the ‘greatest infidelity and a sin’ against the local market operators and this happens when a foreign registered travel agent sells tickets emanating from Nigeria and funds emanating from the transaction are domiciled in another country, or when local travel agencies in Nigeria connive with foreign agents to engage in the unlawful act.

He made this known while speaking as a Special Guest on Mainland FM 98.3. ‘Creative Naija’ programme in Lagos at the weekend.

He explained that sale of dollar only tickets does not only exclude over 70 per cent of licensed Nigerian agents but it also undermines the Naira, pointing out that with improvements in market liquidity, the resolution of remittance issues, FX stabilisation, and enhanced transparency by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the rationale for USD-only ticketing is no longer valid.

He therefore urged the concerned international airlines to accommodate the naira and engage in standard practices, as it is done in other countries.

Folami commended the CBN’s ongoing reforms and emphasised NANTA’s commitment to support the government in fostering economic progress.

Addressing the menace of cross-border trading, Folamicondemned the actions of global merchants, who according to him, bypass licensed Nigerian agents to sell travel products directly to consumers, resulting in capital flight, job losses, and diminished market control.

The NANTA President Commended British Airways for updating its systems to prioritise Point of Commencement (POC), noting that such efforts effectively curb cross-border abuse.

On the issue of visa racketeering, Folami urged Nigerians to avoid individuals, who promise guaranteed visas, clarifying that visa issuance is not within the mandate of travel professionals.