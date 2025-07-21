NAFDAC Renews Crackdown On Counterfeit Drugs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating counterfeit and substandard medicines from Nigeria’s drug markets.

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Abuja by NAFDAC’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Mrs Christiana Obiazikwor,

The statement followed a strategic meeting held in Lagos with executives of the Lagos State Medicine Dealers Association.

The Director of the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate and Chairman of the Federal Task Force on Fake and Substandard Products, Mr. Martins Iluyomade, said NAFDAC remained determined to sanitise drug distribution channels across the country.

He stressed that all medicine dealers must be registered in the agency’s national database to ensure full traceability and accountability of pharmaceutical products.

“There is a dire need to sanitise the drug market nationwide, and the current administration is determined to do that.

“NAFDAC is not out to punish anyone. We do not have another country, and we must do the right thing for the good of all,” Iluyomade said.

He warned that any dealer intentionally operating outside regulatory oversight would be barred from selling or distributing drugs, while shop owners who tampered with NAFDAC seals or reopen shuttered outlets would face strict enforcement actions.

Iluyomade reiterated that medicine regulation was non-negotiable, pointing out that it fell under Nigeria’s Exclusive Legislative List due to its direct impact on public health.

“There is no serious country in the world that does not regulate the use of medicines,” he added.

To reinforce compliance, he announced a two-week deadline for medicine dealers in major commercial centres, Idumota (Lagos), Onitsha and Aba, to regularise their operations and be fully captured in NAFDAC’s database.

He also urged recognised trade associations and stakeholders to collaborate with NAFDAC in eliminating fake and substandard medicines from the open market. (NAN)