Mohammed Babangida: I Have Accepted to Serve as BOA Board Chair

Deji Elumoloye and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Mohammed Babangida, Son of ex military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has said that he has agreed to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Agriculture

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last week appointed Mohammed Babangida as chairman of BOA.

Reacting to a letter presently in circulation that he has turned down the appointment, Mohammed Babangida, through his media aide, Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi, said the letter in circulation ” is a concocted letter from disgruntled elements.

“I have accepted the appointment. I am ready to serve as the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Agriculture,” Babangida said

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for deeming him worthy for the position and promised to put in his best to transform the organisation in the overall interest of the nation”.