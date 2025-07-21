Kunle Afolayan, Mike Dada, Joseph Edgar, Mary Ephraim-Egbas to speak at QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit

Renowned filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, entertainment entrepreneur Mike Dada, theatre producer and investment banker Joseph Edgar and creative industry advocate Mary Ephraim-Egbas have been confirmed as panellists for the QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit.

The announcement was made on Monday by Mighty Media Plus Network Limited, publishers of the online newspaper QEDNG.

Themed “Financing as Catalyst for a Thriving Creative Economy,” will focus on new ways to fund and grow Nigeria’s creative sector. It will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and emerging talents.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Steve Ayorinde, a veteran journalist, cultural advocate, and former commissioner for tourism, arts and culture in Lagos State.

Mr Ayorinde, who also served as commissioner for information and strategy, is known for his in-depth knowledge of the creative industries and has covered the sector extensively in both media and public service roles.

The organisers had earlier announced Udeme Ufot, group managing director of SO&U, as chairman of the summit, and Dr Nkiru Balonwu, founder of The Africa Soft Power Group, as keynote speaker.

Kunle Afolayan is one of Africa’s most respected filmmakers. His works include critically acclaimed films such as The Figurine, October 1, Citation, and Aníkúlápó.

The multiple award-winning filmmaker is the founder of KAP Hub, which houses a film production company, a cinema, a film academy, and a post-production studio. He is also the visionary behind the KAP Film Village and Resort, a creative and cultural destination in Oyo State, Nigeria, designed to support filmmaking, tourism, and creative collaborations.

Afolayan is known for his commitment to telling authentic African stories and training the next generation of filmmakers.

Mike Dada is the founder and president of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), an international platform that celebrates musical talent across the continent. Under his leadership, AFRIMA, in collaboration with the African Union (AU), has become one of the continent’s most prestigious music award events, promoting African music and culture globally.

Dada is also the CEO of PRM Africa, a public relations and event management company.

Joseph Edgar, popularly known as The Duke of Shomolu, is an investment banker turned theatre producer. He has produced several stage plays that focus on Nigerian history and culture, including Aremu, Emotan, Bianca and Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again.

His work in theatre bridges culture, business, and investment, showing that the arts can be both impactful and commercially viable.

Mary Ephraim-Egbas is the CEO of Okhma Global, a leading strategic communications and event production company. She is also the president of Homelands Film and the founder of the Africa Film Finance Forum (AFFF), an initiative aimed at bridging the gap between filmmakers and investors in Africa.

In addition, she serves as executive director of SERAS Africa CSR/Sustainability Awards, Africa’s premier sustainability recognition platform. Ephraim-Egbas has worked extensively with brands and creatives, helping to design impactful events, brand activations, and film-related projects across the continent.

According to Olumide Iyanda, CEO of Mighty Media Plus Network Limited and convener of the summit, the panellists represent the heart of Africa’s creative industries.

“These are professionals who have successfully built careers in film, music, theatre, events, marketing and brand management,” Iyanda said.

“They understand the struggles and opportunities in the creative space. We are bringing them together to share lessons, offer practical solutions and inspire action. With Ayorinde moderating, this promises to be a meaningful and engaging conversation.”

The QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit will take place on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

It is open to artists, filmmakers, musicians, designers, advertisers, financial institutions, policymakers and young talents looking to build sustainable careers in the creative industry.

Registration is open at https://www.qed.ng/creative-powerhouse-summit/

The statement said more announcements will follow as the event approaches.