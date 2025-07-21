  • Monday, 21st July, 2025

Katsina Gov Involved in Road Accident

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda was involved in a minor road accident along the Daura – Katsina Road, while carrying out his official duties in service to the people of Katsina State.

This was contained in a statement issued to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed last night.

“We are pleased to confirm that the governor is in good health and stable condition, with no serious injuries sustained.

“Governor Radda remains in high spirits and expresses his gratitude to Almighty Allah for His protection, as well as Katsina citizens and well-wishers for their prayers and concern”, the statement said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.