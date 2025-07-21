Katsina Gov Involved in Road Accident

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda was involved in a minor road accident along the Daura – Katsina Road, while carrying out his official duties in service to the people of Katsina State.

This was contained in a statement issued to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed last night.

“We are pleased to confirm that the governor is in good health and stable condition, with no serious injuries sustained.

“Governor Radda remains in high spirits and expresses his gratitude to Almighty Allah for His protection, as well as Katsina citizens and well-wishers for their prayers and concern”, the statement said.