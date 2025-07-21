INGRYD Academy, ISACA Partner to Offer Tech Certification Programmes

Oluchi Chibuzor

INGRYD Academy has announced that it has partnered with Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), to offer discounted tech certification programmes quarterly to Nigerians across the federation.

The partnership, it said, will address a critical challenge facing Nigerian tech professionals in the global job market.

Announcing the partnership recently in Lagos, INGRYD Academy Managing Director/CEO, Khadijat Abdulkadir said the partnership would see INGRYD Academy offer internationally recognized tech certifications at a 70 per cent discount, reducing costs from $1,000 to $250 for Nigerian students.

Abdulkadir described the partnership as a game-changer for Nigerian youth seeking global employment opportunities.

According to her, “The average person who now has to pay $1,000 to get certified through INGRYD will receive it for no more than $250. This exclusive partnership with ISACA for the next five years positions our graduates to compete globally. It is one thing to give them practical skills to do the work, but when you look at the global market, everybody wants to know what you are certified in. Organizations globally want to know if you have the right accreditation and certification.

“INGRYD Academy’s certification programmes cover high-demand tech fields including software engineering, full-stack development, data science, cybersecurity, cloud computing, DevOps, and blockchain technology. The programmes run for 3-6 months with a maximum of 200 learning hours, combining instructor-led sessions with hands-on practical training.”

She added, “Under the new partnership, ISACA’s fundamentals training will be integrated into INGRYD’s existing curriculum, and graduates will receive a complimentary one-year ISACA student membership, providing access to a network of over 85,000 professionals across 190 countries.”